As Celtic prepare for the second leg of their Champions League play-off match in Kazakhstan against Kairat Almaty, Brendan Rodgers has made it clear that he wants a few more additions to the team before the end of the transfer window. It was an underwhelming display from the Hoops in the first leg, as Almaty held them to a 0-0 draw, perhaps highlighting the need for attacking reinforcements.

While The Celts have looked comfortable domestically, fans have been crying out for more players if they are to have any European ambitions. Areas to strengthen have been identified as a centre-forward and right-sided winger.

Jamie Vardy has been linked with a move to both sides of Glasgow this window, as the 38-year old called time at Leicester City towards the end of last season after 13 years at the King Power. With Celtic now looking like the front-runners, an ex teammate of Vardy’s currently playing for The Hoops would welcome the addition.

Schmeichel says ‘incredible striker’ Vardy would ‘make any team better’

Current Celtic number one, Kasper Schmeichel played with Vardy at Leicester City for over a decade. Together the pair helped The Foxes win their fairytale English Premier League title in 2016, as well as guiding them to FA Cup glory in 2021.

Despite having moved on, the pair remain good friends and still keep in regular contact, so it’s no surprise that Schmeichel would welcome the striker to Celtic Park. According to The Scottish Sun, the Dane said: “Jamie is an incredible striker that would make any team better I think.”

Schmeichel was also asked if he had spoken to his former teammate about the speculation. He said: “I haven't spoken to him about it, no. I don't really know what his thoughts would be or the club's thoughts would be. But I can only say when I played with him at Leicester he was an incredible guy and an incredible striker.”

Despite edging closer to forty in terms of age, Vardy scored an impressive ten goals last season, nine of which coming in the English Premier League. He leaves Leicester as one of the club’s greatest ever players, scoring 200 goals in 500 appearances for The Foxes.

Vardy has always based his game on not just his goal-scoring ability, but his willingness to press and to work hard for the team, traits which are synonymous with the current Celtic squad. Furthermore, it wouldn’t be Rodgers’ first time managing the veteran, as the Celtic Boss was at Leicester from 2019-2023.

Celts still in hunt for attacking additions

The result against Kairat Almaty may have been a wake up call for the Celtic board that the squad is needing bolstered. With Daizen Maeda being deployed out wide, Brendan Rodgers striking options have been limited to Adam Idah, Shin Yamada and Johnny Kenny, with the latter being heavily linked with a move to Bolton Wanderers.

The Hoops will hope to finalise the signing of Michel-Ange Balikwisha before the end of this week. The Belgian was left out of Antwerp’s squad in their match against KV Mechelen, hinting he may be on the move to Parkhead.

Balikwisha plays as a right-sided winger and has also been known to be lethal from the penalty spot for Antwerp. The 24-year old has been linked with a move to Glasgow since Nicolas Kuhn left for Como FC last month.