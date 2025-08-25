The Celtic boss has reportedly emerged on the Nottingham Forest radar.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is claimed to have his eye on Celtic this week, as he eyes a way to bring Brendan Rodgers to the City Ground.

The Hoops boss has fielded questions on his future all summer with his contract expiring next summer, and a lack of recruitment criticisms being aimed at the club’s board have only fuelled speculation about his future. Rodgers is in his second spell as Celtic manager after leaving in 2019 for Leicester City, his mid-season exit sparking fierce criticism that stuck with him upon his return in 2023.

Now another chance to leave in similar fashion could present itself, as Marinakis is said to have made Rodgers a leading contender, with the relationship between him and current Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo broken down. The Portuguese gaffer said last week ahead of a clash with Crystal Palace that not all was well between the pair.

Why Nottingham Forest think they can land Brendan Rodgers

Ex Celtic and Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is also on the radar of Nottingham Forest’s powerbroker, and it’s said that should Celtic not get the better of Kairat Almaty in their Champions League play-off clash to reach the league phase, then there’s an easy way to pounce. That tie is 0-0 after leg one at Parkhead. It’s claimed in The Sun: “Brendan Rodgers is Nottingham Forest’s top target when they make their move for a new boss.

“The Celtic chief, 52, is hugely admired by owner Evangelos Marinakis, whose relationship with manager Nuno Espirito Santo has broken down. Straight-talking Marinakis has had his sights on Rodgers for months. And the time may be right to strike soon to bring the former Liverpool and Leicester manager back to England. Rodgers is in the final year of his Bhoys deal and he has walked out on them before. If he left again the compensation fee would not be an issue. Marinakis is expected to pull the plug next week — when Celtic have a huge Champions League qualifier in Kazakhstan with Kairat. If Celtic miss out and fail to land players in the window it makes Rodgers’ exit much easier.”

Ahead of the game against Livingston at the weekend, which Celtic won 3-0 in their latest Premiership battle, Rodgers dismissed any notion of conflict with the board or him leaving before his deal is done. He said: "Absolutely no chance. We've done that before, it didn't go down well.

Brendan Rodgers on his Celtic future

"We had the chances over the summer [of contract talks] but I said, 'now the season starts, I only want to think of the football'. I don't want to think of the contract, just think of the football and that will come later on if it does.

"I said I'd be here for three years and I'm here for three years. There's certainly no conflict. Everyone at this club from the board to myself, we want the very, very best for Celtic.

"I'm still in the same position. I need to earn the right to be here. Of course, I want what's the best for Celtic and I want us to be really successful in this short-to-long period. People will try and look to find that conflict between me and the board and me and whoever. It really isn't the case."