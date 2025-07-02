The German winger has also been linked with Newcastle United and Serie A side Como in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As pre-season preparations continue at pace and with the transfer window still open there have been plenty of speculation around potential new arrivals at Celtic Park.

Fulham striker Callum Osmand was the most recent arrival, announced earlier this week, following swiftly on from fellow centre forward Benjamin Nygren who arrived from Nordsjaelland at the end of last week. They join fellow new arrivals, both former Celtic players returning to the club, Kieran Tierney and Ross Doohan as well as young defender Isaac English who will link up the the B team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, there has also been plenty of focus on players currently being linked with moves away from the Scottish champions. One of those players is Nicolas Kuhn and a recent report has seemingly clarified the price-tag that the Hoops have set for the German winger.

Celtic’s Nicolas Kuhn price tag clarified as RB Leipzig, Newcastle United and Como all linked

It was reported last week that Celtic would accept a bid of £15 million for Nicolas Kuhn in this transfer window. However, it has now been revealed that is not the case.

In fact, that figure is much closer to where the Hoops’ hope to start bidding for the 25-year old and is expected to climb significantly. It is claimed that Celtic are ‘hoping, to eventually land more than £17 million for the former German youth international - according to Der Westen.

German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are reported to be the front runners for Kuhn’s signature but the Daily Record have reported that the appointment of new head coach Ole Werner has ‘slowed’ their transfer dealings. That is supposedly why no official bid has been tabled for Kuhn as of yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United were initially linked with a move for the winger in January. However, reports suggesting the Magpies remain interested have cooled since then - although they are seemingly not totally out of the race.

Finally there is Italian Serie A outfit Como who are also credited with an interest in the former Ajax winger. Italian transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio previously claimed Como were in "serious" talks over a deal for Kuhn and that negotiations were continuing between the two clubs. However, AZ Alkmaar’s Jayden Adda is said to be Como’s preferred target which would seemingly end their interest in Kuhn.

Nicolas Kuhn’s Celtic career so far after 18 months in Glasgow

Celtic paid a reported fee of £3 million to sign Nicolas Kuhn from from Austrian side SK Rapid Wien in January last year. His first six months in Scotland started slowly but he gradually found his feet and nailed down more and more game time in the starting 11.

Having scored three goals in 18 games during his first half a season he started the 2024/25 campaign in excellent form. He would go on 21 goals in 51 matches in all competitions last season.