A Celtic transfer update has been provided after a huge week.

Brendan Rodgers has provided a Celtic transfer update on where the club are seeking to strengthen.

The Hoops boss has his side south of the border this midweek for a Champions League clash vs Aston Villa. It’s the final game of the league phase and a knockout round play-off spot is already secured after a win against Young Boys last week. Transfer work has been ongoing in the background.

A seismic week has kicked off in Glasgow with Jota making a stunning return to the club from Rennes. Going the other way to France, Kyogo has left the club for a crack in Ligue 1.

It leaves Rodgers short in attack as Adam Idah is left as the club’s main man in attack with youngster Johnny Kenny providing back-up. Rodgers says Celtic have known this situation was coming for months and they are hard at work behind the scenes to sign a Kyogo replacement up top ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

He said: “Well, clearly, he’s been a real iconic player for the club. He’s done absolutely brilliantly in his time here, so yes, it’s about getting a replacement. I think that’s made clear. He’s a player that’s done a great job, but he probably wanted to leave.

“We have to move on from that and we have to look to the next player to come in. Well, there’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes. Like I said, we’ve known for a number of months of what he was going to look like. Clearly, we wouldn’t have wanted to have sold him, certainly not at this point.

“But he made it clear he wanted to move and when that’s the case, then we have to find the best solution for the club. And the club will work very hard and we’ll look to get an able replacement.”

Meanwhile, Rodgers has also confirmed a pre-contract for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney but work is ongoing to get it done this month. He added: “Ideally it would [happen in January] but, at this moment, he's still an Arsenal player. I think everyone is agreed that it will definitely take place in the summer. If we can do it beforehand, then great.

“I don't know. I think that, like I said, we'd prepared that for the summer. And I don't want to speak too much on it, with the greatest respect, because he's not a Celtic player here now with us. But, if we were able to do it, of course we would like to do that. But that's out of our control at this moment in time."