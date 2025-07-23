Celtic ‘accelerating’ transfer pursuit after Brendan Rodgers’ recruitment admission

Celtic are prioritising their next moves on the transfer window following recent comments from Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic are ‘accelerating’ their mission to bring in new recruits this transfer window, after taking a slightly more reserved approach to their summer business so far.

The Scottish champions are preparing to defend their title once again, with the view to secure a fifth consecutive league trophy. The Hoops ran away with the title last season, finishing a hefty 17 points ahead of rivals Rangers.

With the Light Blues looking to make an impact on next season, they are strengthening several areas within the squad to give themselves the best possible shot at challenging their Glasgow rivals once again.

Celtic ‘accelerating’ transfer approach

Celtic have welcomed six new recruits over the threshold so far this summer but they have only spent in the region of £3 million as things stand. The Hoops signed Shin Yamada and Benjamin Nygren for around the £1.5 million each, but they have utilised the free agent market as well.

Kieran Tierney, Ross Doohan and Callum Osmand have all arrived arriving on free transfers but Celtic are now looking to kick into a new gear and sign some new names.

According to Football Insider, Celtic are pushing to bring in a new central midfielder and centre-back next as they make the spine of their team one of the biggest priorities.

The Scottish champions will compete in Champions League qualifying at the end of August, so the bulk of their summer recruitment is expected to be completed before the fixtures.

Brendan Rodgers confirms more Celtic signings to come

Following the signing of new striker Yamada, Brendan Rodgers confirmed he expected the club to make more signings before the transfer window closes.

“We've got a lot more to come, we've got some more to bring in also," Rodgers told club media. “We need to and we want to get some more from the squad, some more players to come in and support the guys that are already here.”

This isn’t the only time Rodgers has addressed the progress of Celtic’s transfer business either. Earlier this month, the manager assured fans the Hoops have been ‘working hard’ behind the scenes to get some more new signings over the line as he reflected on the sale of Nicolas Kuhn.

“I think there's work going on behind the scenes. It's clear we need to improve the squad. A lot of work is going on behind the scenes, there are loads of names floating about,” Rodgers said, via Record Sport.

“We lost Kyogo [Furuhashi] in January and another player with Nicolas gone. That's a lot of goals that's gone out of the team. So for us, we need to strengthen that area of the field. But the guys back home are working hard on that.”