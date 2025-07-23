Celtic have not been backed to go and make major cash splashes in the transfer market.

One pundit does not believe Brendan Rodgers will be given the backing to spend big in two areas - but one Celtic transfer buy is a must.

The Hoops are preparing for the Premiership season beginning next weekend versus St Mirren. As part of that, a recruitment drive has been ongoing and striker Shin Yamada is the latest to come into boss Rodgers’ title winning dressing room, that will aim to make the league phase of the Champions League.

Buying and selling for profit is the name of the Celtic player trading game, but Charlie Mulgrew has concerns over whether Rodgers will get the funds he needs to splurge out on a new attacker and defender. Those two areas are needed, but the ex defender can’t see the board sanctioning an opening of the war chest, but a winger is something he feels will be a must. Nicolas Kuhn has left for Como while Jota is out long term.

Why Celtic won’t back Brendan Rodgers in two areas of the transfer market

He told Go Radio: “I think a striker's needed, but the problem that I see with getting a striker is nine million was spent on Idah last year, and he's still... the jury's still out on that one, although he had a great loan move when he came in. Last year didn't go the way he wanted it to go. You are hoping this season he gets a full pre-season, and then he shows his worth.

“But I don't think that the Celtic board, listen, I don't know, I'm only guessing, they're not gonna go there's another nine million going to get somebody else when they've just signed somebody for nine. Centre-back I think is needed, but they also... Trusty’s been six million. That been spent on Trusty, so you've been given a left-sided centre-back, which isn't easy to get. There's six million to spend on him.

“So I can't see them running out and going there's another six, seven, eight million. Which is still a gamble, by the way, to say there's another centre-back. So I think Celtic need another winger. I think wingers in the past 10 years for Celtic have played a huge part in whatever it may be. Speed, assists, goals. I think Brendan Rodgers would love a winger that has goal contributions that can score goals. I think that's a big area which they can improve on.”

Who do Celtic have as centre back and striker options?

At the back, Hayato Inamura has been brought in as an option at centre half although he has also covered for Kieran Tierney at left back. Cameron Carter Vickers remains the main choice in the middle of defence with Liam Scales, Auston Trusty, Stephen Welsh and Dane Murray also options.

Up top, the Hoops are still looking for another forward after Yamada. Adam Idah and Johnny Kenny are other options alongside fellow new signing Callum Osmand, while Daizen Maeda can fill in up top if need be.