Celtic transfer pursuit has ‘progressed’ as Rangers prepare another swoop for striker

Latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours this weekend

Celtic breezed past Greenock Morton 5-0 in the Scottish Cup this weekend. Next up for the Hoops is an away trip to Dundee United next Sunday.

Rangers won 1-0 away at St Johnstone and have the same opponents next in the league. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the Glasgow pair...

Defender leaves

Defender Josip Juranovic has left Celtic for Union Berlin. The Croatia international impressed earlier this winter at the World Cup in Qatar with the Croatia national team. He has now moved to the Bundesliga in a deal worth up to £10million, as per Sky Sports.

Striker latest

Ange Postecoglou’s side are reportedly on the verge of landing striker Oh Hyeon-gyu from Suwon Samsung Bluewings. The South Korea international fired 13 goals in all competitions during 2022. According to a report by Football Scotland, the club has ‘progressed’ with the transfer and he was due in for a medical on Saturday.

Midfielder deal

Rangers are believed to have cashed in on midfielder Charlie McCann. According to the Daily Record, he has been sold to Forest Green Rovers for a fee of £350,000. The Northern Ireland youth international, who was previously on the books at Manchester United, is said to have penned a three-year deal with the Gloucestershire club.

Target update emerges

