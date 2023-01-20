The Hoops have shifted their focus on to the 21-year-old after talks with Cho Gue-Sung stalled.

Celtic are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with K-League side Suwon Samsung Bluewings to land striker Oh Hyeon-Gyu - with plans already in place for the South Korean to undergo a medical.

Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou has moved swiftly on to his next transfer target after discussions with Cho Gue-Sung broke down, due to the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors star still weighing up his options. It is believed he wanted a switch to Bundesliga outfit FSV Mainz which forced Celtic to turn their attentions elsewhere.

Advertisement

With Greek frontman Giorgos Giakoumakis subject to a £4million bid from Urawa Red Diamonds amid strong interest from other clubs including MLS side Atlanta United, the Parkhead club view the arrival of a new attacking player as a matter of urgency entering the final 11 days of the January window.

Football Scotland claim Celtic have turned their full attention to Hyeon-gyu and are now in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the 21-year-old after previously expressing an interest in him last month.

Hyeon-Gyu has confessed he is keen on a move to Europe, but his parent club were hopeful of keeping him for another season, suggesting that he was “indispensable”. However, the Scottish champions have since lodged a formal bid and aim to finalise a deal this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suwon finished 10th in the K-League 1 last season, with Hyeon-gyu contributing 13 goals in 38 appearances.

The news comes after Cho Gue-Sung’s agent refused to close the door on a potential switch to Celtic after revealing the Glasgow giants have been the “most active” of all clubs to express an interest in signing the South Korean World Cup star.

Cho Gue-sung reportedly favours a move to Germany. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

His agent told Daum: “The teams that sent meaningful offers were Celtic, Minnesota and Mainz. Celtic was contacted through a collaborating agent and worked for a long time. Our international staff continued to communicate with the club officials and the president.

Advertisement

“Celtic’s first proposal was not at a level that Jeonbuk was satisfied with, but they event sent a letter saying that if Jeonbuk sent a player, Jeonbuk would meet all the conditions they wanted. So, I sent my intention to include the sell-on clause.

“This part was not included in the official letter. If Jeonbuk said they would sent a player, they decided to sent a letter containing this information again. Celtic was the most active. The director even wanted a video call. Our staff translated and even talked directly to the players.”