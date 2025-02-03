Celtic have made one transfer move so far in the winter window.

A Celtic hero has been left wondering what version of a player the Hoops are getting after a January move.

Brendan Rodgers is keen for his team to end the window stronger than when they entered it but the Premiership title already looks a case of when not if. Motherwell were the latest side to suffer defeat at the hands of the Hoops, with a 3-1 win clinched by the champions.

There was an emotional moment in the dying moments as Jota found the winner on his second debut following a return to the club from Rennes. He left Parkhead 18 months ago in a money-spinning move to Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia but it turned into a frustrating spell, as did time in France.

Pat Bonner was on punditry duty for Sportsound at Fir Park and was left asking the question he feels many will have over the big name signing, whether it’s the Jota that shone under Ange Postecoglou that Celtic have signed. He said: “That was always a question, are you going to get the same Jota back again.

“I think he's gone through probably a period where his confidence has been shattered too. Maybe you must ask questions, why was he not getting the game at Rennes? He's got the ability, you can see it when he came on the pitch here, he's got the technical abilities, sharp enough.

“He looks quick enough, all of those things that was part of his game when he was here first. So why did that not come to the fore in his other clubs, especially at Rennes and maybe in Saudi. You go there, there might be other issues. But certainly, and that would be the question that most of us would probably be asking, is he going to be the same Jota?

“So he did well when he came on. He showed, as I said, glimpses of his old self and getting the goal will give him huge confidence. It was nice at the end.”

Jota told Celtic TV after the match: “It’s such an amazing moment for me and I couldn’t have written it better. In the end, it’s just a matter of believing and from when I came on I always believed that a ball would be given to me and that happened in the end.

“It was just a very personal moment and I wanted to share that with the Celtic fans, and it was just like remembering the old times. We had an amazing journey and, coming back, I just want to continue that and this was for them. I think I’ll still need time to get back fit to the best that I can. It will take time, obviously, but I’m here to work hard every day in order to achieve that.

“It was a really good start but football always keeps going and tomorrow is another day, and I need to be focused again. It’s better to just think day by day and enjoy that for as long as we can.

“We know that important things will come in the future but it’s just about living life to the fullest today and enjoy this moment with the Celtic fans and my family, and tomorrow we go again at Lennoxtown.”