The Celtic boss believes they will finish the January window in a strong position without departed striker Kyogo Furuhashi

Celtic are braced for a busy end to the January transfer window with manager Brendan Rodgers searching for a new left-back and a striker before the deadline.

As the clock continues to tick down and clubs up and down the country scramble to finalise outstanding business, the Hoops boss still has some work to do in trying to identify a replacement for star man Kyogo Furuhashi up front.

Rodgers remains hopeful the champions can emerge from the window in a stronger position than they started it, even after the Japanese hitman’s £10 million departure.

He admitted: “There obviously can be issues around the timing, but we have been aware. So it’s not something that’s just been sprung on us. We understand that we were going to lose him and we understand that we have to replace that quality to keep the team moving forward. So that’s something that has been ongoing for a little while and hopefully we can come out of the window with a stronger squad.”

Jota has re-joined Celtic on a permanent deal from French side Rennes, while fan favourite Kieran Tierney has agreed a pre-contract move from Premier League giants Arsenal.

Here’s five players that Celtic could sign before tonight’s 11pm deadline...

Sondre Orjasaeter - Sarpsborg

Celtic submitted a bid in the region of £4.6m for the Norwegian winger which was swiftly booted out last week. The club’s sporting director is bracing for further offers for the 21-year-old, but remain confident Orjasaeter will stay at Sarpsborg, who value the player at £7m. It’s claimed the Hoops could return to the table with an improved bid being discussed.

Josh Brownhill - Burnley

A pre-contract move has been touted for the Clarets ace, who is yet to agree a contract extension at Turf Moor. Celtic’s scouting team have been monitoring the midfielder’s situation closely with a view to making a late January swoop. The experienced 29-year-old would likely add more depth and quality to Rodgers’ squad.

Mathias Kvistgaarden - Brondby

A long-term target, the towering 22-year-old remains the hottest property in Denmark at present and current club Brondby are holding out for £10m for the striker. Sky Sports reported on Saturday morning that talks between both clubs had “broken down” due to a gap in valuation with Celtic moving on to other targets. However, this is one Celtic could look to reignite in the summer if they opt against making one final push to land Kvistgaarden.

David Strelec - Slovan Bratislava

The £8m-rated free scoring forward has emerged on Celtic’s radar over the last 48 hours, with EFL Championship side Middlesbrough also reportedly interested in the Slovakian international, who has bagged 15 goals in all competitions this term. Boro has submitted an official offer, but it’s believed to be short of Bratislava’s asking price, opening the door for the Scottish champions to make their move.

Kieran Tierney - Arsenal

A pre-contract agreement is already in place for the Scotland international and former Celtic academy product. However, it’s thought Gunners boss Mikel Arteta wants to keep hold of Tierney to aid their Premier League title bid between now and the end of the season. However, it remains to be seen how much game time he will be handed and the defender could attempt to force a move over the line and have his contract ripped up at the Emirates.

Zeidane Inoussa - BK Hacken

The promising Swedish forward has confessed to Celtic showing transfer interest in him this month. The 22-year-old was asked about both the Hoops and Saint-Etienne being in the race for his signature, admitting he was flattered by the links. He made 18 starts in the recently concluded Allsvenskan season, scoring six goals in the process. One that Celtic could potentially act on over the next 24 hours.

Tyrell Malacia - Manchester United

The left-back no longer seems to be heading on loan to Benfica as previously expected, thus keeping Celtic’s hopes of bringing him in to compete with Greg Taylor for the second half of the campaign alive. The Dutchman has been a bit-part player under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford in recent weeks since his appointment and the Red Devils are looking to find Malacia a temporary home. Could Celtic Park be that destination?