I watched Celtic at Fir Park on Sunday and identified four transfer areas for possible improvement.

Celtic are on the march towards Premiership glory but Brendan Rodgers still wants to improve his squad.

The Hoops are 10 points ahead of Rangers with a game in hand after a 3-1 victory over Motherwell. Daizen Maeda, Adam Idah and a returning goal for Jota sealed a win ahead of what is poised to be a busy deadline day.

Rodgers wants to make some additions, with Jota the only arrival in a window where Kyogo, Alex Valle and Luis Palma have gone. The Celtic boss said in his post-match press conference: “The demand is still there to improve the squad.

“We have to. We have to make sure that there's constant improvement. That's been clear. But I don't need to fall out with anyone over it. Everyone knows what it is we want to do at the club and that's us all. I'm hopeful that we can do that."

I watched the game from the press box in Motherwell. From what I witnessed, here are four areas I feel could do with some bolstering and upgrading.

Striker

The absolute must. Kyogo’s exit was a bombshell that few seen coming and on the face of it, there’s sense in moving on. Now 30, having scored a bucket load of goals and trophies aplenty, turning a profit is what Celtic do on top assets. But with Bayern Munich looming in the Champions League, it will only be good business if they can find a replacement. Idah is hitting form but he can’t be expected to carry the can up front himself until May and Daniel Cummings looks bound for West Ham. That leaves Johnny Kenny as the only other option before Rodgers starts delving into the world of false nine’s and wingers in the middle.

Left-back

Kieran Tierney has signed a pre-contract ahead of the summer window but that doesn’t solve an issue Rodgers has in the here and now. It seems unlikely that he would have sanctioned Valle’s exit to Como had a replacement not been in the pipeline but we’re now less than 24 hours away from the window shutting and still no replacement has arrived. Greg Taylor impressed again vs Motherwell but he is also out of contract in the summer and another full-back would at least fill a gap for now. This position in the team, however, is an area in need of a look for the long haul sometime soon.

Defensive midfielder

Watching Celtic turn to their bench, it’s an embarrassment of riches they can look at and midfield is somewhere they have depth. Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate, Arne Engels, Luke McCowan, Paulo Bernardo, that’s a fine midfield five to be able to pick from. What they perhaps lack is an out and out destroyer, somebody who will do all the dirty work in front of the back four and allow technically-minded players to thrive. Not a necessity for league game but perhaps in Europe where pragmatism comes into effect, then such a player would be ideal to have. Celtic put some great passages of play together vs Motherwell but the likes of Bayern provide a major step up in opponent where more steel will be required.

Centre-back

Cameron Carter-Vickers is the bona fide main central defender at Celtic but he has missed a few Champions League matches this campaign with fitness issues, and Luke Armstrong was a handful for him here. Auston Trusty beside him meanwhile has impressed at times, but in the first half, Tawanda Maswanhise and the Carlisle loanee beside dragged him about and he was culpable at the Motherwell goal. Liam Scales is decent cover but Maik Nawrocki hasn’t had much of a look in while Dane Murray is still a raw talent. Perhaps a bit of in and out shuffling to do here but perhaps some extra strength here wouldn’t go amiss if Celtic had the room.