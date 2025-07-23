Celtic have had an official bid rejected for a potential Nicolas Kuhn replacement.

The Hoops are on the market for new attacking options to bolster their title-defending squad ahead of the upcoming season. Kuhn completed the move to Italian side Como 1907 earlier this month for a £16.5 million fee.

Brendan Rodgers is looking to expand his team and Celtic have found themselves linked with a number of exciting targets. They have already signed the likes of Benjamin Nygren and Callum Osmand to add to their attacking line but they remain keen on new recruits.

Celtic offer rejected for winger

Celtic have attempted to sign Danish attacker Jakob Breum from Dutch outfit Go Ahead Eagles but their pursuit has hit a roadblock. The Eredivisie club have rejected a £1.5 million bid from the Scottish champions, meaning they will need to return with an improved offer if they’re serious about signing the 21-year-old.

Go Ahead Eagles director Jan Willem van Dop has revealed how a bid from a ‘foreign club’ was knocked back earlier this month. The Herald has reported that the club in question is understood to be Celtic.

Celtic’s £1.5 million offer fell well short of the club’s valuation of £5 million. Go Ahead Eagles are currently fending off interest shown in both Breum and his teammate and fellow winger Oliver Antman.

“The only thing that is going on and as far as we are concerned are the unsuccessful moves,” director Van Dop said in an interview with RTTV Oost. “There has been a bid for Jakob Breum from a foreign club.”

Celtic bid ‘far apart’ from transfer target asking price

Van Dop has said Celtic’s offer is ‘so far apart’ from Go Ahead Eagles’ valuation of Breum and he has stressed how the club need to ‘stand their ground’ and hold out for the price they are looking for.

“We are so far apart there. You have to stand your ground. He may have to realise that it could be very good to stay with us at least until the winter break, just like Oliver Edvardsen,” he continued.

“We think that Breum and Antman should be allowed to leave for more than €6 million (£5 million). If that doesn’t happen with this club, then maybe another one will come. And if not, then we hope that with all the positive feelings they have, they will stay with us and go into Europe. Then we will see during the winter break.”

Breum joined his current club in 2023 and is under contract until 2027. He impressed potential suitors with his impressive performances last season, clocking up 11 goals and six assists in all competitions. While he is an attacking midfielder by trade, Breum can also operate on both wings, making him a very attractive target based on his versatility.

