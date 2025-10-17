Celtic’s transfer tactic may not get them very far on the January transfer window

Celtic may have a transfer battle on their hands as they continue their pursuit of a new goalkeeper in the new year.

The Hoops have been linked with Leeds United’s Illan Meslier ahead of the January transfer window, who is now well into the final 12 months of his contract.

After arriving at Elland Road in 2019, Meslier was deemed one of the biggest young goalkeeping talents in the world. He made a huge splash at Leeds but is now out of favour under manager Daniel Farke, with no appearances made so far this season and his contract ticking down.

Leeds are not expected to extend the 25-year-old’s terms but they do not want to see him leave as a free agent next summer. Instead, they are holding out for a January deal to earn back some of their initial £5 million investment, which isn’t in line with Celtic’s plans.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are ‘likely to block’ a ‘cheeky request’ from Celtic to bring Meslier to Parkhead as a free agent next summer. However, the Premier League club are looking for a cash fee in January instead.

Attempts from the Hoops to strike a pre-contract agreement are ‘likely to be rejected’ by Leeds, who are currently 15th in England’s top flight. A move to Celtic has not been ruled out but the club may need to put their hand in their pocket to make a deal happen, rather than rely on a free transfer.

The report claims there is a ‘real interest’ from Brendan Rodgers’ camp in bringing Meslier to Glasgow but they will need to work to get a deal finalised.

Meslier has been tipped to be an ‘upgrade’ signing for Celtic in their goalkeeping department, should a deal come to fruition, by reporter Graeme Bailey.

As things stand, the Hoops have veteran Kasper Schmeichel as their first choice, but with his 39th birthday approaching as well as the expiration of his contract, the club are on the market for a replacement.

“Form is temporary, class is permanent,” Bailey told LeedsUnitednews. “Meslier is a very good goalkeeper. If Celtic signed Illan Meslier, that would be an upgrade. I have no shadow of a doubt about that.

“Schmeichel brings other things like experience and masters the backline. So he does add other things as well. Meslier would be very expensive for them, but Celtic have the lure of Champions League football.

“Leeds would rather the sale, but you know, it is what it is. There’s interest, as in they’re aware of him and looking at him, aware of his situation.”

Meslier has made 214 appearances for Leeds since his arrival in 2019. He made the move as a rising 20-year-old star, following a successful loan spell from boyhood club FC Lorient.