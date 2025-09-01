The Frenchman has been exploring his options away from Elland Road after falling out of favour

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is close to re-joining his former club Lorient, despite being linked with a Deadline Day move to Rangers.

The Yorkshire giants signed Brazilian shot-stopper Lucas Perri from Lyon earlier this summer, which has paved the way for Meslier to explore his options away from Elland Road after falling down the pecking order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Frenchman, who has made 215 appearances for the Whites, is also on the radar of La Liga outfit Valencia, but it’s being reported that Lorient are in talks to bring him back to Ligue 1.

Meslier joined Leeds from Lorient back in 2020 and respected journalist Ekrem Konur claims the 25-year-old has attracted a ‘formal offer’ from his old club, where he progressed up through the youth system.

Rangers are still understood to be monitoring the player’s situation closely, but would need to stump up a fee to secure Meslier’s services and have not yet tabled an offer.

Russell Martin eyeing keeper renowned for ball playing ability

Head coach Russell Martin is believed to be keen on adding a keeper who is renowned for their ball playing ability, with a move for Arsenal’s Karl Jakob Hein still rumoured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wants more competition for Jack Butland and Liam Kelly, even though the former England international’s form has been excellent during the opening weeks of the season. First-choice stopper Butland regained the gloves under Martin, despite enduring an error-strewn campaign last term.

Leeds are looking to offload Meslier, who was stripped of the No.1 shirt by head coach Daniel Farke during pre-season and was omitted from the matchday squad entirely when Leeds suffered a shock League Cup exit at the hands of Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Valencia boss Carlos Corberan shared an update on their interest in the ex-France under-21 international earlier this week after making him a priority signing, but he didn’t give much away.

He stated: “The goalkeeping situation is calm, I have three goalkeepers available.”