Celtic Women's final league match of the season will be played at Parkhead.

Celtic are in for a busy summer window as they look to bring in new players as well as let current ones go.

Celtic have a big summer window ahead of them as they look to make statement signings for their title-defending 2024/25 season. The Hoops battled with Rangers to take the title once again but they have some gaps to fill in their ranks before they can focus on reigning dominant for another season in the Scottish Premiership.

The retirement of Joe Hart has opened up a huge search for Brendan Rodgers and co as they scour the market for a suitable replacement. They will need to up their search quickly though as Benjamin Siegrist is also planning his next chapter as he eyes up a Parkhead exit this summer.

With both Hart and Siegrist looking set to be out of the picture, Celtic have just one senior goalkeeper in the form of 32-year-old Scott Bain. Siegrist has made peace with the fact he is not next in line to replace Hart as Celtic’s No.1 and he recently discussed his frustrations and potential future with Swiss outlet Blick.

The 32-year-old is currently holidaying in Australia with his partner Brittany Hockley and has confirmed that eventually moving there permanently is on the the cards but not in his immediate futute. What he has confirmed though, is he has no plans to remain at Celtic, despite having two years left on his current deal. Siegrist has hinted at a potential European move as he approaches the final year of his career on the pitch.

"After my last day at work, I'll leave as soon as possible. And I'll never come back here [to Celtic],” he stressed (via Football Scotland). “No. I'm going to retire there [Australia]. But not yet. Britt has already indicated that she could do her podcast from Europe. We're excited."

Siegrist signed for the Hoops on a free transfer in 2022 after being released by Dundee United. During his time with the Tangerines, he established himself as a key part of the team, making 145 appearances across his time with the club. However, after his switch to Glasgow, he barely got a look in.

