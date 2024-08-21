Kyogo Furuhashi is warmly embraced by his Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers | SNS

Plenty of movement could be happening at Celtic over the rest of the transfer window.

Rumours and drama aplenty - you can’t almost safely say that’s what Celtic and their fans will be in for between now and the end of the transfer window.

With summer dealings coming to a conclusion next week, the Hoops are hoping to hold onto stars wanted in England, while possibly moving others on the fringes to pastures new. There’s also a keen desire for boss Brendan Rodgers to add to his ranks before the window shuts next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far, goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo have signed alongside two loanees of last term on permanent deals, Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo. We take a look at the state of play regarding Rodgers’ mindset and players linked in and out of Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers chat

First things first, let’s look at what the Hoops boss aid after Sunday’s 3-1 Premier Sports Cup win over Hibs. He said he was planning discussions with the Parkhead board.

"I will need to speak to the board," Rodgers said on the possibility of more signings before August 30th’s deadline. "There's a lot of work going on and there’s lots that we need to do, but for now it's really about the players that are here.

"They're doing a brilliant job. We know where we want to strengthen and I'm pretty hopeful that we can do that. I’m an experienced manager who knows that you need a strong squad as it’s a long season. Come September, there are more games and they're more intense. So we have to have a squad ready for that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arne Engels

The Augsburg midfielder is one star Celtic are said to want, according to the Scottish Sun. It’s stated “German sources claim Augsburg want around £10m, which would be a record fee for Celtic” and that he is available this window. He can play at right-back or on the flank but his best position is central midfield.

Luke McCowan

Another midfielder, Hibs are said to have had offers rejected for the Dundee leader who’s shone under Tony Docherty. Celtic are believed to be monitoring his situation and the Daily Mail claim Dundee are holding out £1m for a player who would help the Hoops juggle domestic and European endeavours.

Mateusz Bogusz

One star who would possibly arrive with a hefty price tag. Mateusz Bogusz has emerged as a potential Celtic midfield target after form at MLS club LAFC. Meczyki claim there is ‘serious’ interest from Parkhead in a man who has scored 16 goals and six assists from 32 games in all competitions. A fee in the region of £6.8million-£8.5million and contract terms are not deemed to be an issue.

Owen Beck

Celtic are in need of a left-back with Greg Taylor their only option, and Beck has been touted as one possible option. DAVEOCKOP claim Liverpool are holding out for a £3m fee for their asset but would prefer him to sign a new contract and go out on loan somewhere. According to the report, Celtic are still off the mark when it comes to the valuation. Now onto the exits...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyogo Furuhashi

Manchester City have reportedly identified striker Kyogo Furuhashi as a man they want to provide cover at the Etihad. According to The Athletic, City are pondering a Julian Alvarez replacement after his £82m move to Atletico Madrid, eyeing a forward “who is prepared to accept a squad role.”

It is claimed that “Kyogo has caught their eye and it is understood that personal terms would not be a problem — if he is the final choice — given the Japan international’s desire to move to City.” The fee Celtic would demand is not yet known

Matt O’Riley

This one seems like it’s nearing completion. Brighton have reportedly upped the ante for the midfielder and are reportedly ready to shatter the Scottish transfer record held by Kieran Tierney’s £25m move from Celtic to Arsenal to make it happen. BBC Sport Scotland’s Kheredine Idessane claims “Would Celtic accept £26m for Matt O’Riley? That’s what I’m told Brighton are offering for the Celtic midfielder. Would break club record fee of £25m Arsenal paid for Kieran Tierney. If clubs come to an agreement, deal could be done in the next 24-48 hours, am hearing.”

Reo Hatate

The third and Celtic fans will hope final important star linked with making a move south of the border. It has been claimed by National World’s Chris Wheatley that the 26-year-old “is keen on moving to the Premier League this summer, with interest from Spain and Italy too.” Leicester City have been mentioned as a possible option.