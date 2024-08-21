Owen Beck is a top target for Celtic | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines from Celtic and Rangers ahead of next Friday’s crucial transfer deadline day

Scottish champions Celtic have been handed a boost in their pursuit of a left back target ahead of next Friday’s crucial transfer deadline day.

Reports from Scotland throughout the month have suggested that the Hoops are interested in promising Liverpool youngster Owen Beck.

The 22-year-old Reds academy graduate impressed during a loan spell in the Premiership with Dundee last season and was a driving force behind the team’s top half finish after registering two goals and four assists in 25 appearances last term.

Beck’s form earned him a place in the Premiership Team of the Season and earmarked him as a potential star in years to come that could provide competition to Greg Taylor on Celtic’s left hand side.

The Daily Record considers Celtic to be the favourites to sign Beck this summer but had previously suggested that the Glasgow giants could face competition from Championship duo Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

However, local reports from Teesside Live suggest that Michael Carrick’s side are not interested in Beck at this time and are instead pursuing an alternative unnamed left back.

Beck is in the final year of his contract at Liverpool and is expected to leave on a permanent basis this summer, with Andrew Robertson, Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas all sitting ahead of him in the pecking order at Anfield.

Romanian side make ambitious move for forgotten Rangers ace

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has recently admitted that the club will have to sell to buy for the remainder of the transfer window as they attempt to build a team that can dethrone champions Celtic.

One player that is not a part of Clement’s plans is Romanian international Ianis Hagi. The 25-year-old returned from Alaves this summer in search of a fresh start after starring for his country at Euro 2024 in Germany - but has been told in no uncertain terms by the Belgian that he is not in the first-team plans at Ibrox, according to reports from the Daily Record.

Record Sport also revealed earlier this week that Hagi is unlikely to play again for the Gers due to a clause in his contract that would trigger a £6000 per week pay rise if he was to start another match for the Light Blues - as he currently sits on 99 appearances.

The outlet understands that Rapid Bucharest are targeting Hagi to boost his side’s momentum in the league after a slow start to the season, following the departure of top goalscorer and Rangers-linked forward Albion Rrahmani to Sparta Prague.