Celtic transfer 'target' gets brutally honest over why January move didn't happen

The midfielder didn't make the move to Celtic

A South Korean midfielder has opened up on reportedly being a Celtic transfer target - in brutal fashion.

Midfielder Jung Ho-Yeon was linked to the Premiership champions in January. His boss at Gwangju FC would claim that the club were in "advanced" talks over a deal to sell him and the man himself a move to Europe was "getting closer."

Nothing ever came of it and boss Brendan Rodgers in the end made two signings. Adam Idah arrived on loan from Norwich City and Nicolas Kuhn was brought to the club from Rapid Vienna.

Now Jung has been asked about Celtic interest in an interview with Sport Seoul, he has revealed that the Hoops declined to make a move for him, insisting in brutal fashion that he is part of the reason why. He said: "There was no official offer, it’s because I’m not good enough.

“If I had received an offer, I would have wanted to go to Europe. But there was no offer. I still feel like I’m lacking a lot, and I think the club felt that as well.

"I think I need to increase my value as a player this season. I think there is a lot of room for improvement, so I don't have any regrets now."

