Celtic had a difficult January transfer window

Celtic have been told that Mark Lawwell should not be in his post as head of recruitment.

The Hoops board have had it tight from supporters in recent weeks after a January transfer window that brought just two new faces. Adam Idah signed on loan from Norwich City and Nicolas Kuhn has arrived from Rapid Vienna.

A banner was display aiming anger at the board during the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen, and the same scoreline at home to Kilmarnock on the weekend has sparked further dismay. Rangers are now top of the Premiership.

Club legend Frank McAvennie has sent a brutal warning to Celtic chiefs over Lawwell, and insists he'd not fancy being in their shoes right now. He told Football Insider: “I don’t think recruitment is Lawwell’s forte. Why would they give him a job doing it?

“No disrespect, but how can he become the head scout? Sometimes I think that Celtic just want to keep in front of Rangers, they don’t want to progress.

“I would hate to be on the board if they don’t win the league this year. For me, it would be inexcusable. They were desperate for a left-back and they didn’t do it, the whole of January was a disaster.”

McAvennie also believes more needs to be done to unlock Kyogo up top. He added: "Kyogo touched the ball twice in the box last week [against St Mirren].

“That’s ridiculous, that’s criminal for a player of his standard. It’s not his fault, but I’m not going to blame him by any stretch of the imagination. The boys have got to find him.