The former Chelsea and Nottingham Forest man is on Brendan Rodgers’ radar

Following the sale of Adam Idah to Swansea City for £7.5m, Brendan Rodgers found himself desperately trying to replace the Irishman on Deadline Day, as the Hoops looked left, right and centre for a striker. However, this came to no avail, as both Kasper Dolberg of Anderlecht and David Detro Fofana of Chelsea knocked back moves to Glasgow.

The Celtic manager now finds himself in a position where he can only delve into the free agent market, where he signed Kelechi Iheanacho, who was released from Sevilla on Deadline Day. Rodgers will be reunited with the Nigerian International, who helped his Leicester City side to FA Cup glory in 2021.

Celtic may not be done just yet in terms of looking for a striker, as The Herald report that The Hoops are now after Patrick Bamford, whose seven year stint at Leeds United has came to an end. The former England International is devastated his time at Elland Road is up.

High wages and poor form led to Bamford’s contract termination

It feels as if Patrick Bamford’s Leeds exit has came at the right time. At 31 years of age, the intelligent striker still should have some years left in him and is still more than capable of playing first team football elsewhere. However, in recent years he has struggled for minutes at Elland Road, with injuries and poor form being a contributing factor.

Mostly from the bench, Bamford appeared 17 times for The Whites last season in the EFL Championship but never managed to hit the back of the net. As Leeds have made some new additions following their promotion to the Premier League, it was always going to be an uphill task for Bamford to get himself back into starting contention.

Leeds have found it hard to find a club to sign Bamford due to his high wages. According to MOT Leeds News: “Bamford was reportedly earning £70,000 a week at Leeds, so it is no wonder that they found it so hard to get a potential suitor for the forward. Although it’s early days, it is evident that Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a pair are clear upgrades on Joel Piroe and Bamford.”

Despite this, if Celtic were to acquire Bamford’s signature they would be signing a man who once scored 17 goals in a single English Premier League season. In this sense, he is similar to Iheanacho, who has also scored double-figures in the top flight down south.

Elland Road exit ‘too raw to reflect on’ for Bamford

After uploading a video to his Instagram regarding his contract termination, Bamford said: “As many of you will have seen, my time at Leeds United has come to an end. I arrived here in 2018 a young lad and looking for a new challenge, and I found a new home here in Yorkshire. The club became a massive part of my world, and I tried to make you proud by doing the most I could on the pitch and also in the community.

"As in any walk of life, there have been challenges, and we've had our ups and downs as the song goes, but I've always felt strongly connected with both fans and the community. But as I leave here, I'm a married man to my beautiful wife, Michaela, and we have two beautiful girls who were born here in Yorkshire.

“Right now, with the way it has come to an end and the way things have been handled recently, it's all a little bit too raw to reflect on immediately, but I think in the years to come and further down the line, I'll look back at this period of my life with nothing but joy, pride and be super happy with what I've achieved and the fact that I was able to wear this number nine shirt in front of you guys for this many years."