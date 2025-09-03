It’s a transfer deal that has busted the deadline buzzer ahead of the first half of the season.

A Celtic hero has been unveiled as a post-deadline day signing for a Premiership rival, after his exit from Sheffield Wednesday.

Clubs around the country may still be scrambling for business to add to their squads, with several free agents remaining available after the September 1st deadline. Aberdeen have taken advantage of that ahead of the Conference League campaign in the league phase of that UEFA competition, signing Scotland international Stuart Armstrong.

A creative midfielder, he spent the second half of last term at Sheffield Wednesday, but left as his contract ticked down and crisis set in at Hillsborough amid cash problems. Armstrong is a favourite of the Celtic support after three-and-a-half years in Glasgow, winning eight trophies.

Stuart Armstrong to Aberdeen latest

Now he returns to Scotland’s top flight with a rival and for the first time since leaving Celtic for Southampton in 2018, who he only left last year, since featuring with Vancouver Whitecaps then Sheffield Wednesday. Armstrong signs a two-year deal with the Pittodrie club.

Boss Jimmy Thelin said: “We have been tracking Stuart for some time, and we are so pleased to be able to add a player of his talent and experience to our group. Stuart has had an impressive career at the top level of the game, and we hope he can act as another leader in our squad.

“With such a busy schedule coming up, we want to drive competition in all areas of the park who can bring different attributes to how we play. We also have several very talented young prospects and having a core of experienced players from Scotland to help them develop has always been part of our strategy.”

What Stuart Armstrong said about Aberdeen transfer

Armstrong said: “These things always happen fast but I am delighted to be here. I’ve not been back to the city for a long time so it’s nice to come back full circle in a football sense which is nice.

“It’s a good footballing decision for me to come here. It’s a chance for me to play competitive, challenging football and the lure of playing in Europe is exciting. I hope I can add something to the team and help us achieve something special together.”

A statement from the Dons adds: “Scotland international Stuart Armstrong has joined Aberdeen on a two-year-contract. The 33-year-old, who spent his school years at Hazelhead Academy in the City, was most recently with Sheffield Wednesday in the English Championship. Capped 51 times by Scotland and having clocked up almost 150 games in the English Premier League, the energetic and experienced midfielder will add further competition to the Dons squad for both European and domestic fixtures.

“Stuart played some of his youth football at Dyce Boys Club then Inverness CT before breaking through at Dundee United. He enjoyed a successful six-years on Tayside before joining Celtic in January 2015. He won eight trophies at Celtic Park, including four league titles, two League Cups and two Scottish Cups before moving to Southampton in June 2018 for a reported fee of £7m. He would spend six seasons at St Mary’s, amassing an impressive 215 games scoring 25 goals and assisting 25. He left last autumn for a short spell in Canada with Vancouver Whitecaps before seeing out the latter part of 2024-25 at Hillsborough.”