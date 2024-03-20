The Celtic transfer target has had to deal with lots of adversity in his career.

Etienne Vaessen has been linked with becoming the Joe Hart successor at Celtic - and the Dutchman has had a major fight to get to this stage in his career.

The 28-year-old is claimed to have attracted Hoops attention as number one Hart prepares to retire. He has spent his entire senior career at RKC Waalwijk but during his time in the amateur game back in 2014, Vaessen had a huge hurdle to overcome.

While working as a guard for MediaMarkt, the goalkeeper was stabbed while chasing a shoplifter and it left him in hospital with a drain in his lung. That occurred on March 22nd, with the 10-year anniversary close at hand, but Vaessen insisted back in 2019 it gives him strength.

He told BD: "That event has only made me stronger. I'm enjoying every moment now. I also do that during the play-offs in those full stadiums. I have only been in charge for six years and am the first goalkeeper at RKC for the second season. Then it's great that you play the final of a play-off in front of a large audience. It feels like a childhood dream.”

The 18/19 season was also filled with personal trauma that had to be overcome, with a burglary in his apartment and his girlfriend's dog was also run over. He said: “I am not ashamed to say that I was quite upset about it. I partly owe this to my grandfather and the Vaessen and Mulder families.”

After overcoming those hardships, Vaessen had another to tackle this season. In a match with Ajax earlier in the Eredivisie season, The game was immediately suspended after he came off his line and collided with striker Bryan Brobbey.

Fans were blocked from viewing what was happening and while there were no heart issues, RKC director Frank van Mosselveld confirmed resuscitation had begun. He said: "He regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital. Etienne was out for a while. A big compliment to the medical people who immediately followed the protocol and started resuscitation. It was a shock for the bystanders because then you immediately think it's a heart problem. It doesn't seem like that now.

"Etienne was knocked out for a while. The medical people immediately started resuscitation, but it does not look like a heart problem. When he was taken off the field, he was awake again, but he did not know where he was. Obviously this has a huge impact. It was quite a shock. It also looked serious with the sheets and shielding."