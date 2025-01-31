Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of the latest transfer stories for Celtic and Rangers following their latest European action.

After a successful week in Europe for both Celtic and Rangers, the two sides return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend. Both Glasgow clubs will play out their respective fixtures on Sunday, with Celtic preparing for a visit to Motherwell, while Rangers will host Ross County at Ibrox.

The Hoops have a game in-hand after their recent clash with Dundee was postponed due to Storm Éowyn. They will replay the rescheduled fixture on Wednesday, February 5th.

Ahead of the return of the league action, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest transfer headlines, with the end of the January transfer window now quickly approaching.

Celtic transfer target responds to interest

Celtic have re-registered their interest in signing Mathias Kvistgaarden from Brøndby as they eye a replacement for the recently departed Kyogo Furuhashi. According to a report from Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph, the Hoops ‘are expected’ to make another approach to sign the striker, having been linked with him for some time now. However, Brøndby are not exactly keen on letting the 22-year-old leave this window.

With 14 goals and five assists in all competitions over the 2024/25 season, the Danish side are naturally reluctant to see their striker leave, unless a ‘record bid in excess of £10 million’ is put on the table.

As reports continue to swirl around Kvistgaarden’s future and a potential record-breaking cash offer, the forward reacted to the latest news with goal against Dallas during his side’s latest outing in a pre-season friendly. After leaping high to head home a corner, Kvistgaarden showed exactly why Celtic have been keen on bringing him over to Glasgow.

Coach to return to Rangers coaching role

Former Rangers player and youth coach Kevin Thomson is set to make his return to his former club in a new coaching role with the academy, according to the Rangers Review. Having previously worked with various age groups in the Rangers youth system, the 40-year-old moved on in 2021 to pursue the challenge as manager of Kelty Hearts.

Thomson won the 2021/22 Scottish League Two title with the Hearts, before resigning from his position in May 2022.

“Over recent weeks, it became apparent that Kevin's aspirations lay away from Kelty Hearts Football Club,” the Fife club stated at the time.

His return to Rangers falls in line with several internal structural changes to the club’s academy pathway. It was reported earlier this month that the club’s hierarchy has agreed to disband the previous format in favour of first team football late last year. It was acknowledged that it had not been offering young players enough experience to bridge the gap to the first team.

“One of the things where I'm looking at is maybe adding in some ex-professional Rangers players to increase that level of DNA to that level of detail, players that are in this building be a part of it that knows what's about that's something that's going to be key in the years to come,” Nils Koppen recently told RangersTV.