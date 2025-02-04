A Celtic transfer comment has been made after a disappointing deadline day pursuit.

A Celtic transfer theory has emerged over what the actual plan of attack could be over a new striker.

Frustartion has been left lingering after the Hoops failed to land a Kyogo replacement in the final stages of the winter window. The popular forward moved to Rennes as Jota made his way back to Glasgow but they did not complete a deal in time for an out and out striker amid several links to some.

Michael Stewart has been left wondering whether or not Brendan Rodgers’ side need another right now, with a Champions League clash with Bayern Munich to come. But domestically, they are 10 points clear of Rangers with a game in hand against Dundee this week, and have already won the Premier Sports Cup.

That has spawned a theory over an elite striker in the summer, with a Brondby star getting a shout-out. Former midfielder Stewart told Premier Sports: “Is there an argument to be said that domestically Celtic don’t need another striker? I’m talking about this season domestically.

“The Champions League against Bayern Munich is a massive game and Idah is capable of playing that game. Is there an argument to be had to say, ‘Let’s press pause on trying to recruit another top striker in this window or in the next few hours, give Idah the second half of the campaign to really build himself up and then look to strengthen in the summer.

“If he does get this three or four month run where he feels he is the main man, then he’s got the opportunity to show and say, ‘I am the main guy, I’m the number nine and whoever else you’re bringing in has got to be an incredible level’.

“If they bring someone else in like a Mathias Kvistgaarden or whatever just now, it almost dents Idah’s confidence before it gets going.”