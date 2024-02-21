Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premiership title hopefuls Rangers have clawed their way back from a seven point deficit to go top of the Scottish Premiership table for the first time this season.

The Gers have been in brilliant form since the arrival of Philippe Clement, who inherited a team from Michael Beale in mid-October that were a long way behind their city-rivals Celtic and seemingly out of the title race all together after just seven games.

However, the momentum has since turned in Rangers’ favour and while Clement’s side have been consistently picking up victories, the defending champions have stuttered. Two costly defeats in December opened the door for the Rangers, while further draws to Aberdeen and Kilmarnock this month have allowed the Gears to climb into the driving seat.

Celtic’s most recent 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock prompted great frustration from the Parkhead faithful. The Hoops took the lead after 32 minutes and looked to be in the ascendancy before a late goal from David Watson silenced the home crowd.

Club legend John Hartson was left fuming at one player’s part in the goal and signalled him out for criticism in a live video rant.

He told the Go Football Radio Show: “They should never concede that equaliser to Kilmarnock. It’s a long ball hoofed through the middle and they lose the first header.

“Then it goes to the left-sided player. He puts it in, [Alexandro] Bernabei is a disgrace. He doesn’t even challenge Watson for the goal. If you’re left back in that position at the last minute, you are giving everything to stop a goal.

“This could cost Celtic the title. It doesn’t mean enough. It’s got to matter more. You’ve got to defend your goal as a defender with your life.

“It’s got to really upset you. It’s got to really annoy you. And I just see Brendan just talking as if he’s really calm.

“I don’t know Brendan might be having a pop at the players in the dressing room but that equaliser should never have been conceded.”

Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock has made a habit of talking about Rangers since taking the reins at Pittodrie Stadium. The veteran boss has always had a desire to work in Scottish football and has previously claimed that he has always had a soft spot for Rangers.

In his opening interview shortly after taking the Dons job he told Sky Sports: “I love Rangers and am a Rangers fan down here, only because Ally McCoist, Rangers, and me and him against Alan Brazil, who's mad Celtic. I remember going to Celtic when Gordon Strachan was there, he invited me into the office, great day.

"The passion, Celtic and Rangers fans. But I have always thought the same about the Edinburgh clubs, Nick Montgomery is one of my former players and now managing Hibernian, so I hope they do really well.”

Ex-Rangers defender Andy Halliday and Celtic academy graduate Si Ferry have admitted that they have often had a chuckle at Warnock’s press conferences, particularly due to Aberdeen’s long-standing rivalry with the Gers.

Halliday told the Open Goal podcast: "I'll tell you one thing about Warnock, he's a diehard Rangers fan! All he talks about is Rangers! The Dunoon True Blues and that he's talking about going to the games. He just loves Rangers."