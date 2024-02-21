Former Aston Villa boss endorsed for interim Celtic manager role as Brendan Rodgers debate ignites
Martin O'Neill has been touted as an excellent interim Celtic solution in a debate on Brendan Rodgers' future.
The Hoops are coming under pressure after a 1-1 home draw with Kilmarnock. It allowed Rangers to leapfrog them in the Premiership and cranks the pressure up on what has been a tough first season back in the hotseat at Parkhead.
Celtic chiefs have got it in the neck for a lack of recruitment work in January and the overall transfer strategy has been open to criticism. Rodgers hasn't escaped some either, with that engulfing debate on the radio.
A Go Radio caller suggested he believes former boss O'Neill - who managed the club between 2000-05 and was the gaffer for the run to the UEFA Cup final - could be a great interim fit. O'Neill has since managed Aston Villa, Sunderland, Republic of Ireland and Sunderland.
Rangers hero Craig Moore responded to the claim with "what a shout that is" before reeling things back. He said: "But it would cost Celtic a fortune to get rid of Brendan.
"If they're not willing to spend in transfer window I can't see how that would happen or could happen but Martin O'Neill is a bag of energy!"
Celtic hero John Hartson played in O'Neill's team and wasn't so sure if the Irishman would want a second crack. He added: "I can't see it happening.
"But Michael has thrown the cat among the pigeons there. Celtic fans, get in touch, would you like to see Martin O'Neill back?"