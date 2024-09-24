Cyriel Dessers celebrates with Nedim Bajrami after scoring Rangers' third goal in the win over Dundee. | SNS Group

The former midfielder was at the game between Rangers and Dundee.

Michael Stewart reckons catastrophe is always lurking round the corner at Rangers - as he raised eyebrows over a summer signing.

A 3-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win over Dundee provided a welcome return to Ibrox, with Hibs to come in the Premiership this weekend. A semi-final with Motherwell is now in the distance and Philippe Clement will look to cut the deficit of five points from Celtic this weekend.

Stewart was at the game against Dundee and has been left far from convinced by Rangers, including new signing Nedim Bajrami who cost £3.4million from Sassuolo , with a level of danger sensed. He told Premier Sports: “The positive is it’s a good result but… there is an air of it never feels like it’s far away from serious pressure and a bit of a catastrophe could unfold…

“I’ll be honest I still think Rangers are a million miles away, I’ve got to be honest. Bajrami looks like a nice, technical player but he’s a big signing for Rangers this season and you’re looking for someone who’s going to have a big impact.

“Do I think he’s going to have that? Not really. To the level that they need if they really want to make a fist of things. That’s not to say he’s a bad player but the fans are expectant, they’re expecting a challenge.

“But unfortunately I just don’t think the level of where they are wanting, the level of expectation, there’s a massive gulf. I don’t see them being able to get there.”