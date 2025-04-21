Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is the latest Rangers and Celtic news as the Premiership prepares to return.

Rangers and Celtic are turning their attentions back to the Premiership at the conclusion of Scottish Cup final weekend.

The Hoops are getting a crack at the Treble after hammering St Johnstone 5-0 in their semi final clash to set up a showpiece against Aberdeen. Rangers had a free weekend after elimination from the Europa League and return to the league this weekend when they take on St Mirren. Their rivals will get the chance to mathematically wrap up the title on Sunday away at Dundee United.

Outside of the chases for silverware and looks to the future at Rangers, there is still plenty of headlines across both sides of the Old Firm. Here are a couple of the latest news items when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Celtic star of past sees red

He won seven trophies with Celtic and now he is passing on his experience to the next generation. Jonny Hayes is now working with the Parkhead club’s ‘B’ team after featuring in Hoops between 2017-2020 , winning three league titles and winning each domestic cup twice. He returned to the club last summer after coaching at Aberdeen but the end to the Lowland League season the youngsters played in ended with a stormy affair.

A 1-0 win was clinched away at Albion Rovers but not without a debacle. Described as the ‘Coatbridge San Siro’, Hayes was red carded after a challenge from Cliftonhill man Alan Reid was upgraded from yellow to dismissal. What followed was a scuffle in which the Celtic coach was sent off and multiple Rovers players were booked.

Ange gives Rangers hero peek behind Celtic curtain

Now at Tottenham Hotspur as boss, Ange Postecoglou is fondly remembered by Celtic after winning five trophies out of a possible six domestically. He has been passing on some of his Hoops tricks out to upcoming coaches, one of which is Rangers hero Steven Whittaker, assistant manager to Celtic legend Scott Brown at Championship side Ayr United.

He has revealed some of the helpful advice passed onto him by the Spurs boss after getting the chance to hear first hand about his coaching. Whittaker told the Scottish Sun: “We went over his style of how he plays and why he plays it. The fact he wouldn’t change, it’s what has got him success to where he is today.

“You see him under pressure now but he is stubborn in the way he is. That is why as that is who he is and that is his message all the time. He won’t change as it’s what has got him there in the first place, and will probably get him other jobs in the future. It was a pleasure to listen to how he plays, certain positions he wants to do within the game, defending and attacking. It was brilliant, a lot of it you seen at Celtic when he was there. A lot of it was going over bits and pieces that we probably watched while he was at Celtic and then taking it into Celtic.”