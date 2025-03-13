The star is contracted to Crystal Palace in the Premier League but could make a permanent move to the Premiership.

A pundit has told Celtic that one summer move makes all the sense in the world amid concerns over one done deal.

Kieran Tierney has already been named the club’s first summer signing. The academy graduate is set for an emotional return at the end of his Arsenal contract in the summer but injury concerns have plagued the left-back since leaving Glasgow in 2019.

Greg Taylor is also out of contract at Parkhead but a January arrival in Jeffrey Schlupp has kickstarted debate over his permanent future. He is on loan from Crystal Palace but has made a positive contribution at left-back, and pundit Marvin Bartley says the Eagles man is somebody boss Brendan Rodgers must target amid Tierney fitness concerns.

Crystal Palace loanee a stick-on Celtic man

Former midfielder Bartley told Clyde SSB: “I think it’s a no brainer. He nearly scored against Hibernian, cutting onto his right foot and it was just wide of the post. I think he will only get better as well. He hasn’t played that much football this season. Anyone will tell you, who has been a professional footballer, it normally takes you 10-15 games to get yourself going.

“I think he is probably going to peak as the season comes to an end this season. I think Brendan will want to make it a permanent. I think now he has come up and has seen Celtic football club, he will want to make it a permanent. I don’t think finances will be a problem.

“With Kieran Tierney coming in, if you are just speaking about his quality, Schlupp might say, ‘I don’t want to sit behind him for the whole season’, but there is that massive question mark over how many games he can play, so I think, for all parties, it makes perfect sense. If he has had that career he has had and he has been sensible with his money, to come up to Celtic, he will never play for a club as big as that. The option of winning things as a footballer. There is nothing better than that.

“He will see it this season when they go on to win the league and possibly the Scottish Cup. It will wet his appetite. He is 33. For me, it’s not about money. It’s about winning things and being at a massive club and he has all those things at Celtic.”

Schlupp future verdict

Speaking on the defender’s future at the club recently, Rodgers told BBC Sportsound: “I don’t know [if he will be signed permanently]. I think initially it was just to come in and adapt to our playing style and support the squad, and anything further than that we will look at later on down the line.

“He’s a super professional. He fits the bill for us. That’s what’s always important with the players that we bring in. His mentality is good, he is a top professional. You see his body, you see his physicality. At 32 years of age, and that’s because he looks after himself. So, he’s really adapting well and I’ve obviously got Greg on the side as well, if I need to bring him in.”