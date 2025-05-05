Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former English Premier League referee also provided his take on the Ianis Hagi second half penalty claim at Ibrox

Dermot Gallagher has praised the Old Firm match officials led by referee Nick Walsh and Andrew Dallas at the VAR controls for getting all of the big incidents spot on during Sunday’s 1-1 at Ibrox.

Substitute Ianis Hagi had a second half penalty claim for Rangers waved away after colliding with Celtic skipper Callum McGregor in the box during a goalmouth stramash. Both players reached for the ball after Nicolas Raskin's effort was blocked, with Hagi going to ground as McGregor got his body between the Romanian international and the ball.

McGregor’s assessment of the incident post-match was “no chance”, while Light Blues interim boss Barry Ferguson felt it would’ve been a foul anywhere else on the pitch, claiming: “The way I look at it is if that is in the middle of the pitch, that is a foul. But look, we didn't get much today so I will just leave it at that.”

However, Gallagher insists the officials in charge made the correct decision. He told Sky Sports: “I just think it’s a reaction of two players reaching for the ball. Not a penalty, for me.”

The other major flashpoint came after Adam Idah's second half equaliser when the Republic of Ireland striker was initially flagged offside, despite being adamant that his goal should stand. Following a VAR review, Walsh reversed his on-field decision and the leveller stood.

Match officials handed Old Firm pass marks by former ref

Former SFA Category One ref Des Roache has also analysed Walsh’s display and reckons the experienced whistler stepped up to the mark despite some drama surrounding penalty, VAR and a few other disputed calls.

Writing in his Daily Record column, Roache said: “Minimal fuss, contention or controversy. That’s all you can ask for as a referee. I can’t remember any Old Firm game finishing without a yellow card in history. For a while it looked like this might be the one.

“In the end, Rangers boss Barry Ferguson and subs Bailey Rice and Johnny Kenny were the only ones cautioned and that speaks to just how in control Nick was. Just because the card count was low, don’t think that means it was an easy game to referee. I can assure you that Nick worked hard every second of every minute to ensure he kept control of the game and let the players get on with it.

“The man in the middle had no problems. He set the tone early on for what was acceptable when he dished out a few public warnings. Anthony Ralston was admonished, as were Callum McGregor and Nicolas Raskin when things got a bit heated between the duelling midfield generals. It was just two players trying to assert their presence over the other. Silly schoolboy stuff and all for show. Nick told them to stop it and don’t be stupid.

“The decision by VAR to disallow Raskin’s opener was correct. The midfielder moved too early prior to the free-kick being taken. The officials were also right to award Celtic their equaliser through Adam Idah. Daizen Maeda was onside when receiving the ball at the start of the attacking phase of play and didn’t impede Liam kelly’s view of the shot at goal.

“There was no rush for cards in a game broadly free from incident, although there is an argument Celtic got away with some bookings. They made 18 fouls to Rangers’ nine but I’d say they are very good foulers. They make fouls in the right places. They push it to the edge and make fouls where it’s not quite yet a promising attack.

“You don’t break the rules, you bend them. The Ianis hagi penalty claim that had the Rangers bench taking it in turns to roar at the fourth official was a talking point but they were clutching at straws. Not all contact is a foul. It’s a physical game and it wasn’t enough for a penalty. McGregor just used his body and turned around.

“Both teams can reflect on their own performances whichever way they wish but the match officials can certainly be happy that they did well and no one will be talking about them. Job done.”