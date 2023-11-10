The Celts will be aiming to bounce back from their crushing midweek disappointment against Atletico Madrid.

Celtic must recover quickly from their Champions League humbling in Madrid when they return to domestic duty against Aberdeen at Parkhead on Sunday.

The Hoops crashed to a demoralising 6-0 defeat against Diego Simeone's Atletico side and they must find a way to put that disappointment to bed as soon as possible and avoid suffering a European hangover, which could also be a concern for the Dons.

Barry Robson's men were in action 24 hours after Celtic on Thursday night in Greece, during which they were eliminated from the Europa Conference League despite drawing 2-2 with PAOK Salonika.

Kyogo Furuhashi makes it 2-1 to Celtic against Aberdeen (Credit: SNS Group)

Both clubs will be determined to register a morale boosting triumph before the international break, with the Scottish champions boasting an impressive recent record over the North East club.

A 3-1 victory at Pittodrie in the previous Scottish Premiership meeting back in August went the way of Brendan Rodgers' Bhoys. And the Dandies will be looking to make life difficult for the home side this weekend in Glasgow's East End.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Celtic v Aberdeen take place?

The game takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Sunday, November 12th and kick-off is scheduled for 2.30pm.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football. Sky currently hold the rights for Scottish Premiership matches. Coverage begins at 2.15pm - 15 minutes before kick-off. You can subscribe to Sky Sports from £22 per month here. Subscribers can stream the match to their devices via the Sky Go app. Alternatively, a NowTV day pass can be purchased from £11.98.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 10.40pm on the same night.

Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Celtic TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Willie Collum will be the man in the middle for Sunday’s match. He will be assisted by linesman Graeme Stewart and Paul McAvinue, with Chris Graham confirmed as the fourth official. John Beaton takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Frank Connor.

What is the latest team news?

Celtic have added Daizen Maeda to their injury list after the Japanese attacker picked up a knee problem after he was sent off against Atletico Madrid for a challenge on Mario Hermoso. Brendan Rodgers has confirmed today that he could be set to miss six weeks of action.

Injuries have also plagued the involvement of Maik Nawrocki, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Liel Abada and Reo Hatate this season. Outside of that, Rodgers' squad has a clean bill of health, with centre-back Stephen Welsh back fit and available.