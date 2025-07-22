Celtic will face Ajax in the first ever Como Cup, following their dominant win over Newcastle United.

Following their impressive result over Newcastle United at the weekend, Celtic are now looking ahead to their next pre-season friendly before the new Scottish Premiership campaign kicks into gear.

Hoops fans were able to catch a glimpse of how Brendan Rodgers’ side could look this season as they ran out 4-0 winners over the Magpies at Celtic Park last time out.

Goals from Arne Engels, Johnny Kenny, Yang Hyun-jun and Liam Scales secured the result against a strong opposition. Eddie Howe fielded the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Harvey Barnes and Kieran Trippier for their trip to Glasgow but they proved to be no trouble for the Hoops.

Next up for Celtic will be a trip to Italy to face Ajax in the brand new Como Cup. After their meeting with the Dutch powerhouses, they will face either Como 1907 or Al-Ahli, depending on the result of their own clash and the other tie in the competition.

Some Celtic fans will be making the trip to the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia but others will be relying on coverage from home to keep an eye on the action. Here’s how you can tune into the match this week.

When is Celtic vs Ajax?

Celtic will face Ajax in the inaugural Como Cup this week, with the match scheduled for Thursday, July 24th. Kick-off is set for 7.30pm BST at Como’s ground the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Is Celtic vs Ajax on TV?

Celtic vs Ajax is not being broadcast on TV but fans are still able to watch the match live. Celtic TV will be showing the clash live from Italy. If you are already a subscriber, you can simply log in and access the stream via the Match Hub. If you’re a new customer, you can sign up to Celtic TV through an annual or monthly subscription.

Standard annual subscriptions for viewers in the UK and Ireland start at £50 per year, or you can upgrade to the premium package for £80 per year. Find out more here.

Brendan Rodgers latest Celtic comments

Following Celtic’s statement win over Newcastle, Rodgers was full of praise for his team as they look ahead to defending their Scottish Premiership crown this season.

“It was always going to be a really good exercise against a top team and top players, and I thought the boys were very, very good,” the boss told Celtic TV after the 4-0 victory.

“Naturally we’re after fitness and to develop that, but some of the football and the ideas we’ve been talking about and working on over the pre-season, we can see that and it was very impressive.

“What you have to do is be really good with the ball and be really technically good, and that’s what we were. Technically, we were so good in the game and then found our little patterns and that’s when we got into good spaces.”