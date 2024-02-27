Celtic return to home turf this week hoping that their last gasp win over Motherwell at the weekend can help start a winning run that pushes current leaders Rangers all the way.

Two strikes from on loan forward Adam Idah and a late Luis Palma tap in helped them to a 3-1 win at Fir Park but they remain two points behind the Gers as they Scottish Premiership title race heats up.

Dundee head to Celtic Park looking to spring a surprise against the reigning champions and strengthen their case for a top six finish after a late defeat to Hibs at the weekend saw Nick Montgomery move to within two points of them.

As for Celtic, only a win will do as they look to close the gap at the top - though they have been dealt a big injury blow ahead of the game. Glasgow World takes you through all the latest injury news ahead of Celtic vs Dundee.

1 . OUT - Diego Pineda The Mexican forward will not be fit to return for the clash at Celtic Park. Photo: SNS Group

2 . OUT - Reo Hatete The young Japanese midfielder is still missing with an injury sustained playing for Japan. Photo: Adam Nurkiewicz

3 . OUT - Diego Pineda Howley is not expected to be back until later in March.