Celtic return to home turf this week hoping that their last gasp win over Motherwell at the weekend can help start a winning run that pushes current leaders Rangers all the way.
Two strikes from on loan forward Adam Idah and a late Luis Palma tap in helped them to a 3-1 win at Fir Park but they remain two points behind the Gers as they Scottish Premiership title race heats up.
Dundee head to Celtic Park looking to spring a surprise against the reigning champions and strengthen their case for a top six finish after a late defeat to Hibs at the weekend saw Nick Montgomery move to within two points of them.
As for Celtic, only a win will do as they look to close the gap at the top - though they have been dealt a big injury blow ahead of the game. Glasgow World takes you through all the latest injury news ahead of Celtic vs Dundee.