Register
BREAKING

Celtic vs Dundee latest injury news: 6 out as Hoops dealt new injury blow - gallery

Here is the latest injury news ahead of Celtic vs Dundee on Wednesday night.

By Graham Falk
Published 27th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 17:10 GMT

Celtic return to home turf this week hoping that their last gasp win over Motherwell at the weekend can help start a winning run that pushes current leaders Rangers all the way.

Two strikes from on loan forward Adam Idah and a late Luis Palma tap in helped them to a 3-1 win at Fir Park but they remain two points behind the Gers as they Scottish Premiership title race heats up.

Dundee head to Celtic Park looking to spring a surprise against the reigning champions and strengthen their case for a top six finish after a late defeat to Hibs at the weekend saw Nick Montgomery move to within two points of them.

As for Celtic, only a win will do as they look to close the gap at the top - though they have been dealt a big injury blow ahead of the game. Glasgow World takes you through all the latest injury news ahead of Celtic vs Dundee.

The Mexican forward will not be fit to return for the clash at Celtic Park.

1. OUT - Diego Pineda

The Mexican forward will not be fit to return for the clash at Celtic Park. Photo: SNS Group

The young Japanese midfielder is still missing with an injury sustained playing for Japan.

2. OUT - Reo Hatete

The young Japanese midfielder is still missing with an injury sustained playing for Japan. Photo: Adam Nurkiewicz

Howley is not expected to be back until later in March.

3. OUT - Diego Pineda

Howley is not expected to be back until later in March.

In another defensive blow for Celtic, the central defender has been ruled out of tomorrow night's clash.

4. OUT - Maik Nawrocki

In another defensive blow for Celtic, the central defender has been ruled out of tomorrow night's clash. Photo: SNS Group

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:DundeeScottish PremiershipBrendan Rodgers