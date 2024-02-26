Celtic and Rangers urged to move for record-breaking Scotland talent

The latest transfer news involving Rangers and Celtic.

Former Scotland international Charlie Mulgrew has tipped Motherwell youngster Lennon Miller to join Celtic or Rangers - and believes the Old Firm should move for the midfielder as soon as possible.

The 17-year-old has already made 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season after becoming the club’s youngest ever player he made a senior debut at the age of 16 years and six days in a Scottish Cup tie against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in August 2022. Miller’s progress within the Motherwell setup forced manager Stuart Kettlewell to admit he was trying to tie down the talented youngster to a new contract amid reports English Premier League club Newcastle United were considering a move for his services.

Speaking in October, the Motherwell boss said: “We would love to extend Lennon’s contract. Lennon is such a level-headed lad and speaking to his representatives, family, we are just trying to do things the best way possible that helps his future. He is a lad that has shown signs he could make his ways through various levels of the game but it’s important he gets plenty of games under his belt.

“This is a brilliant place for him to be. Lennon has never made a secret of the fact he really enjoys his football here. Just over a year ago Stevie Hammell and Alan Burrows signed him on a three-year deal which was the maximum for his age. I don’t think they met too much resistance even though there were numerous suitors for the young lad. It’s my job now to see if we can usher that along. We are desperate to try and extend his stay and give him that foundation for what hopefully becomes a really good career.”

The Scotland Under-19 international continued to catch the eye when made a major impact for Kettlewell’s side on Sunday as he set up Blair Spittal to put the Steelmen in front in a keenly-contested affair against Celtic. Although Miller, who is the son of former Aberdeen striker Lee Miller, was unable to prevent his side falling to a 3-1 defeat as Adam Idah’s second-half brace helped the Hoops to the points, he did manage to catch the eye of Sky Sports pundit Mulgrew.