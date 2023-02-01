Everything you need to know to tune into Celtic’s Scottish Premiership clash against Livingston at Parkhead.

Celtic are aiming to maintain their nine-point gap at the Premiership summit and build on their impressive unbeaten run when they entertain Livingston at Parkhead tonight.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have tasted defeat just once in the league this season and will be confident of registering another three points as they look to take one step closer to retaining their title.

Livi, who are on a six-match unbeaten streak of their own, have made things difficult for the Hoops in recent years, and have their own ambitions to think about as they look to secure a top-six finish and push for European football. A surprise victory in Glasgow’s East End would ensure they move four points clear of Hibernian.

Celtic, who boast a 100 per cent domestic home record this term and will have eyes on trying to win a Treble, ran out comfortable 3-0 winners when the sides clashed in West Lothian before sealing a 2-1 win at Parkhead during their most recent meeting back in December.

A battling 2-0 victory over a stubborn Dundee United on Sunday, with second half goals from Jota and Aaron Mooy, ensured the Glasgow club went five games without conceding a goal. They will be a tough nut to crack this evening.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to tune in if you won’t be at Celtic Park...

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Livingston (Scottish Premiership)

Where: Parkhead, Glasgow

When: Wednesday, February 1st – kick-off 7.45pm (UK time)

Odds: Celtic 1/11 | Draw 9/1 | Livingston 22/1 (*Odds from Skybet.com correct at time of writing*)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will not be broadcast live. BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 11.10pm on the same night, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

Celtic TV international subscribers can stream the match on pay-per-view for £12.99. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Nick Walsh is the man in the middle. He will be assisted by Daniel McFarlane and Steven Traynor, with Stewart Luke named as the fourth official. Colin Steven is in charge of VAR.

What’s the latest team news?

Ange Postecoglou is expected to rotate his starting XI, given the three-day turnaround since their last match against Dundee United on Sunday. That could mean Matt O’Riley and David Turnbull are restored to the starting line-up, while Yuki Kobayashi could feature at centre-half.

Full-back Anthony Ralston is back in training but won’t be available for this game, while back-up goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist has suffered a short-term setback in his recovery from injury.

New signing Oh Hyeon-gyu is expected to build on the late debut appearance at Tannadice, with Giorgos Giakoumakis close to sealing his move to the MLS. Flop loan midfielder Oliver Abildgaard has left the club after his season-long loan deal was cancelled.

Livingston striker Joel Nouble is back in contention for the first time this year after recovering from a knee injury. Jamie Brandon and Tom Parkes remain the only notable absentees.

What have both managers’ said?

Ange Postecoglou:

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou laughed off comments made about the club’s transfer spending power after Livi boss David Martindale claimed that his side would be league champions if the title was judged on a “points-per-pound” basis. He believes their bank balance is a result of shrewd player investment.

He stated: “I’ve got admiration for him, I’ve got admiration for every manager, I know how tough the role is, irrespective of where you’re working, there’s always challenged there and for me I have respect for everyone who’s in that role.

“Where Livingston are and and the way they’ve gone about things you can only admire the work he and everyone at the club has done, including the players.

“I don’t mind people saying we have the biggest budget because we have the biggest fanbase and we are the biggest club. If people are saying we are the biggest club in the land then I don’t think that’s something we need to be embarrased about. That’s who we are.

“I guess my role in that is to maximise that/ Just having the money and not spending it wisely would have people saying ‘they have the biggest budget but they waste it’. If people are saying we have the biggest budget and are spending it well then I’m not sure they’re achieving their goal in saying we have some unfair advantage.”

David Martindale:

Livingston boss David Martindale reckons his side will arrive at Parkhead in a good place, remaining seven points behind Hearts in fourth position in the table and with a game in hand. He highlighted the tactical preparation that his coaching staff put into each match behind their continued success in the top-flight.

Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, He said: “We are in a good place collectively - we’ve added more consistency to our game and I genuinely believe that comes from continuity. That’s us taken five points from Hearts and Hearts have taken two from us. I think for a club our size, and I don’t like speaking about budgets, but that’s testament to how far we’ve come as a football club.

“We put a lot of detail into the game. People look at the half-time team talk against Stenhousemuir and everyone puts it down to old school - I don’t think anyone has a clue about the detail that goes into coaching and game plans at this club and the information we’re giving the players.