The Hoops squad will be ready for whatever is thrown at them during the second half of the season, according to the Australian.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed his side will gear up for the second half of the season by taking part in a post World Cup training camp in Portugal.

The likes of Josip Juranovic (Croatia), Aaron Mooy (Australia), Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate (all Japan), Cameron Carter-Vickers (USA) are set to fly out to Qatar in November to represent their respective countries in FIFA’s showpiece 32-team tournament.

The remainder of the Hoops squad who will remain on home soil will be put through their paces by Postecoglou and his coaching staff as they head abroad for a period of warm weather training during the Premiership shut down.

Ange Postecoglou announces Celtic visit to Australia on September 21, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.

Celtic previously spent time in Dubai under former managers Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon during the mid-season winter break, with the latter’s trip in January 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic met with widespread criticism.

Postecoglou, who is currently back in Australia for the first time in three years to promote the club’s Sydney Super Cup involvement, revealed he will enjoy some downtime in his homeland before ramping up preparations for the remainder of the campaign.

He told SEN radio: “It’s probably the only time I’ll have (after the Sydney Super Cup matches) within the next sort of period to get down to Melbourne and visit friends.

“I’ve got about another week off after those games. So, I’m gonna go down to Melbourne and just catch up with people and watch the games on the telly.

“And then we’ll head back because we’ll go back straight after that and go into camp in Portugal, and get ready for the second half of the year.

“With the World Cup being smack bang in the middle, it means the programme either side of it is super congested. Not just for us, for all football clubs. So, we’re gonna get ready to go again.”

Meanwhile, ex-Celtic academy goalkeeper Ryan Mullen has signed for League One outfit Cyde after leaving Parkhead in the summer.

The 21-year-old stopper, who featured regularly for the club’s B team, was linked with moves south of the border after his contract expired at the end of last season.

He was handed a trial period at English Championship side Sheffield United after taking part in pre-season training with Fife clubs Raith Rovers and Dunfermline, but a freak impact injury hampered his chances of a move.