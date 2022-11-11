The Staggies have conceded SEVEN goals in their last two encounters against Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Celtic will look to head into the World Cup break on a high and continue their stellar domestic form when they take on Ross County at Parkhead on Saturday.

The Hoops recorded a battling 2-1 victory over Motherwell on Wednesday to stretch their unbeaten league run and cup run to eight matches and maintain their seven-point lead at the Scottish Premiership summit.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have scored an impressive 27 goals during that period, which has helped to build momentum and consistency as the top-flight prepares to shut down until mid-December.

Jota shone for Celtic in a 3-1 win over Ross County.

Japanese pair Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda scored in their latest outing at Fir Park and a return to home soil against the Staggies could yield another three points in their pursuit to defend the title, having won the last five meetings between the two sides in all competitions.

The Parkhead club have found a way past County on SEVEN occasions already this season in two matches, with the Dingwall side managing to find the net twice.

The Highlanders last victory over Celtic came back in February 2021, courtesy of Jordan White’s header and they make the trip to Glasgow after following up their win over St Mirren with an important 2-0 triumph against Hibernian at Easter Road.

County’s recent resurgence under Malky Mackay has lifted them up to 10th spot in the table as they attempt to stave off the threat of relegation following a poor start to the campaign.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Ross County

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Parkhead, Glasgow

When: Saturday, November 12th – kick-off 3pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will not be broadcast live. International subscribers can stream the game through their CelticTV package. Fans in the UK and Ireland will be able to listen to live audio.

BBC Sportsound will also provide online and radio updates throughout the match, with Sportscene highlights on from 7.30pm.

What are the latest match odds?

CELTIC 1/10 | DRAW 11/1 | ROSS COUNTY 18/1

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Referee David Munro has been selected by the SFA to take charge of the fixture. He will be assisted by Ross Macleod and David Doig, with Matthew MacDermid named as the fourth official. Euan Anderson is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Ross County?

Ange Postecoglou remains without captain Callum McGregor as the midfielder continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained against RB Leipzig, while fellow midfielder James McCarthy is also unavailable due to similar long-term issue.

Defender Mortiz Jenz is at risk of suspension should the German loanee pick up a yellow card during the match, while David Turnbull will hope he impressed enough against Motherwell to keep his place in the starting line-up.

Celtic's Moritz Jenz and Alexandro Bernabei during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell at Celtic Park, on October 01, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Speaking in his pre-match media conference, Postecoglou said: “The team news is the same as (in midweek). Callum (McGregor) and James (McCarthy) are still missing but everyone else got through Wednesday night with no problems. No new issues to deal with.”