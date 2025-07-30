Celtic v St Mirren: How to watch Celtic's Scottish Premiership opening-day fixture

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers claps the fans during pre-season. | Getty Images

Celtic kick off their Premiership campaign on Sunday

After a summer of anticipation, Celtic’s Scottish Premiership season gets underway on Sunday 3 August as St Mirren visit Parkhead. The champions will look to begin the new term in style as they seek a fifth-successive league title.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have enjoyed a strong pre-season which consisted of five victories in seven games, including a 4-0 trouncing of Champions League rivals Newcastle United and victory on penalties over Al-Ahli in the Como Cup.

The only major blot on the Hoops’ pre-season campaign would be a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Ajax, where a much-changed Celtic side was well beaten by their Dutch opponents. Victories over Queen’s Park, Sporting Lisbon and Cork City along with a narrow defeat to Portuguese side Estrela da Amadora rounded off a solid July of preparations.

Attention now turns to the opening Premiership weekend of the season. Celtic take on St Mirren in their opening fixture, in what is a repeat of the final-day clash which ended with the Buoys’ trophy lift in May. Here is the necessary info for how to tune in to what will be an eagerly-anticipated return to league action.

When is Celtic v St Mirren?

Celtic host St Mirren at Celtic Park at 16:30 on Sunday 3 August for their opening Scottish Premiership fixture of the 2025/26 season. The match is likely to attract a packed crowd to Parkhead, with many more tuning in to watch the match live.

Will Celtic v St Mirren be shown live on TV?

Yes, Celtic v St Mirren will be broadcast live for viewing around the UK. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. The match will also be broadcast live on Celtic TV, where subscribers can access the live stream through the Match Hub. New users can sign up on either an annual or monthly subscription.

Brendan Rodgers speaks after Celtic’s victory over Al-Ahli

Hoops manager Rodgers spoke to Celtic TV following penalty shoot-out victory over Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli on Saturday (26 July).

He said: “Pre-season is all about fitness, but it’s also about togetherness and spirit. And the players showed that in the second half. There were changes to the game, but the boys came in and did well. And in the second half the younger players gave that nice little spark to the game.

“The squad is in a really good place, and the guys that are here have worked very hard. But we need to improve the squad in general, and I am hopeful that we can do that over the coming weeks. The guys who have been with us from the first day and the guys coming in have worked so hard, have put so much into it. We’ll go back, have a really good week when we get home and we’ll look forward to the first game of the season next Sunday.”

On the support his side received from the fans at the game: “It was great. I spoke to a number of them beforehand and they will always travel to support us. It was great to have them here, they were in full voice, and thankfully they didn’t get soaked because there has been a bit of rain here. But they are always there for us and I thank them for making the effort and the travel to be here. So, it’s a nice little finish for them that they can go away and have some food, have a beer, and enjoy.”