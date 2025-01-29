Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer rumours for Celtic and Rangers as the January deadline approaches.

Celtic and Rangers have just days left to finalise any remaining winter transfer deals before the January window slams shut for another year. Both clubs have already made moves so far this month, featuring deals for both incoming and outgoing players.

There’s still time to make some last-minute calls, but any significant business will need to wrapped up pretty quickly as time is rapidly running out. Ahead of both clubs’ European fixtures this week, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest transfer headlines for Rangers and Celtic, as the latter are seemingly still quite active on the market.

Celtic want to sign £7m winger before deadline

Celtic recently had a busy in-and-out situation as the arrival of Jota came pretty much hand-in-hand with Kyogo Furuhashi’s exit, which had been on standby until the winger’s return was confirmed. The signing of the Portuguese attacker was Brendan Rodgers’ first of the January window but the club are looking to squeeze another deal in before the deadline.

According to TV 2, the Hoops ‘want to secure’ the additional signing of Norwegian winger Sondre Ørjasæter of Sarpsborg 08 before the winter window closes. Sporting director Hampus Andersson has confirmed that there has been ongoing interest in the 21-year-old but the club are hoping to keep hold of their star forward for as long as possible. With just days left to secure a deal, it’s a tight turnaround for the interested Bhoys if they want to make it happen this time round.

The report also claims that Sarpsborg 08 are ‘demanding’ a package of more than 100 million kroner before they consider letting Ørjasæter leave, which is the equivalent of £7 million. The club are eager to hang on to the 21-year-old, who contributed six goals and seven assists during the 2023/24 season in Norway.

“Sondre is important to us — it's almost like people have season tickets just to see Sondre,” Andersson said.

Ex-Rangers star could leave club amid Ibrox return rumours

A man who has been linked with a return to his old stomping ground recently is Nathan Patterson. The right-back has seriously struggled for regular game time and recent reports have linked him with a permanent move away.

His current club Everton are keen on signing a new right-back, which will only push Patterson further down the pecking order. The 23-year-old has made just six appearances from off the bench so far in the Premier League this season.

Recent reports, relayed via Record Sport, claim Patterson is open to leaving Everton as he hopes for a return to the Scotland set-up under Steve Clarke. An update earlier this month also linked the defender to an Ibrox return, which could be a beneficial move for the ex-Rangers man.

Sean Dyche had ruled out any major exits unless a direct replacement can be signed, but he has since been replaced as the Toffees manager by David Moyes.

Patterson made 27 senior appearances for Rangers after graduating from their academy and making his professional debut in 2020.