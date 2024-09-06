He had his five-year spell as manager between 2000 and 2005 at Parkhead

Celtic and Rangers have been compared by a Hoops hero.

Martin O’Neill reckons Rangers’ struggles will be of a hinderance to Celtic - as he calls an Ibrox icon delusional.

The former Celtic boss wh won seven trophies, including a treble and a UEFA Cup final place during his time in charge, has been reacting to comments made by Graeme Souness. A Rangers favourite, he insisted the gap between rivals was not as big as being made out after last weekend’s 3-0 Hoops derby victory.

O’Neill couldn’t be more at odds with that statement - but that doesn’t mean he thinks that Celtic will be boosted by Rangers toiling. Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: "He's deluding himself - absolutely! Because there is a gap - there is a chasm between them.

"Yes, in a game itself over a 90-minute period, they might actually be close. And if you're only beaten by 1 or 2-0, then you can make all sorts of thoughts about it (being close).

"But actually that game (last week) wasn't close at all. Celtic were far, far better. And the idea that Rangers only spent less money is because of the demise of Rangers for the last number of years. But it's been terrible, it's really been terrible.

"And it doesn't do Celtic any favours, I don't think, because for Celtic to be really strong and try to compete in European football... for them to be strong, Rangers have got to be strong. And Rangers are not. They're very, very poor. And the side, I would think is as poor a Rangers side as I have known in my time in football.

“Their recruitment doesn't look too strong at all. Forget about European football - just compete at domestic football! When I talk about a chasm, what I'm talking about is that Celtic have the ability to go away from home and win difficult matches that might cause a problem.

"If I'm looking at it through Celtic eyes, you need Rangers to be strong. You need them to be very, very competitive. And that keeps you strong. Yeah, there will be a number of Celtic fans who will be absolutely delighted at the situation at this minute. But not for me.

"I felt at the time, going back 20 years (to when I was manager), coming into that environment where you had a really strong Rangers side, it galvanised you yourself to try and compete."