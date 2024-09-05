Celtic's £100m total squad market value after purchase of Arne Engels and Adam Idah

Celtic signed Arne Engels in the summer. | Getty Images

Here’s a look at Celtic’s total squad market value after the summer transfer window slammed shut.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Scottish Premiership table following their 3-0 win over bitter rivals Rangers at the weekend. However, today, we won’t be looking at that - instead, we’ll be focusing on their total squad market value, according to statistics procured from Transfermarkt.

Celtic are one of the biggest clubs in Scotland - as such, it should come as no surprise that the Celts have the highest squad value of any team in the country at over £100 million. Rangers, by comparison, have a total estimated squad value of just £31 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, the estimated value of the Bhoys’ squad increased over the course of the summer transfer window. While players such as Matt O’Riley, Mikey Johnston and Tomoki Iwata departed the club, the likes of Arne Engels, Auston Trusty and Adam Idah were brought on board to fill the gaps.

Transfermarkt states that the most valuable members of Celtic’s squad at this moment in time are Cameron Carter-Vickers and Kyogo Furuhashi - let’s take a look at how much they are each worth, along with the rest of the team.

Celtic Transfermarkt squad values

Kaspar Schmeichel: £843,000

Viljami Sinisalo: £506,000

Scott Bain: £211,000

Cameron Carter-Vickers: £11.8 million

Auston Trusty: £5.9 million

Maik Nawrocki: £3 million

Liam Scales: £2.1 million

Stephen Welsh: £674,000

Greg Taylor: £6.3 million

Alex Valle: £2.1 million

Adam Montgomery: £422,000

Alastair Johnson: £7.2 million

Anthony Ralston: £1.5 million

Liam Shaw: £337,000

Reo Hatate: £8.4 million

Arne Engels: £7.6 million

Callum McGregor: £7.2 million

Paulo Bernardo: £3 million

Odin Thiago Holm: £1.7 million

James McCarthy: £169,000

Luke McCowan: £506,000

Daizen Maeda: £5.9 million

Luis Palma: £3.8 million

Nicolas Kuhn: £2.1 million

Hyun-jun Yang: £1.7 million

James Forrest: £843,000

Kyogo Furuhashi: £11.8 million

Adam Idah: £3 million

Total squad value: £100.4 million