Celtic's £100m total squad market value after purchase of Arne Engels and Adam Idah
Celtic are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Scottish Premiership table following their 3-0 win over bitter rivals Rangers at the weekend. However, today, we won’t be looking at that - instead, we’ll be focusing on their total squad market value, according to statistics procured from Transfermarkt.
Celtic are one of the biggest clubs in Scotland - as such, it should come as no surprise that the Celts have the highest squad value of any team in the country at over £100 million. Rangers, by comparison, have a total estimated squad value of just £31 million.
Furthermore, the estimated value of the Bhoys’ squad increased over the course of the summer transfer window. While players such as Matt O’Riley, Mikey Johnston and Tomoki Iwata departed the club, the likes of Arne Engels, Auston Trusty and Adam Idah were brought on board to fill the gaps.
Transfermarkt states that the most valuable members of Celtic’s squad at this moment in time are Cameron Carter-Vickers and Kyogo Furuhashi - let’s take a look at how much they are each worth, along with the rest of the team.
Celtic Transfermarkt squad values
Kaspar Schmeichel: £843,000
Viljami Sinisalo: £506,000
Scott Bain: £211,000
Cameron Carter-Vickers: £11.8 million
Auston Trusty: £5.9 million
Maik Nawrocki: £3 million
Liam Scales: £2.1 million
Stephen Welsh: £674,000
Greg Taylor: £6.3 million
Alex Valle: £2.1 million
Adam Montgomery: £422,000
Alastair Johnson: £7.2 million
Anthony Ralston: £1.5 million
Liam Shaw: £337,000
Reo Hatate: £8.4 million
Arne Engels: £7.6 million
Callum McGregor: £7.2 million
Paulo Bernardo: £3 million
Odin Thiago Holm: £1.7 million
James McCarthy: £169,000
Luke McCowan: £506,000
Daizen Maeda: £5.9 million
Luis Palma: £3.8 million
Nicolas Kuhn: £2.1 million
Hyun-jun Yang: £1.7 million
James Forrest: £843,000
Kyogo Furuhashi: £11.8 million
Adam Idah: £3 million
Total squad value: £100.4 million