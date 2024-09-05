Danny Buijs has lauded new Rangers signing Neraysho Kasanwirjo | Getty Images

Rangers secured the signing of versatile Dutch star Neraysho Kasanwirjo on deadline day

Former Kilmarnock defender Danny Buijs has hailed new Rangers signing Neraysho Kasanwirjo as a special talent and claims he is looking forward to seeing how the 22-year-old will adapt to life in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Buijs, who retired from professional football in 2014, was Kasanwirjo manager at Groningen in 2021 where he made his professional debut after showcasing his potential in the Ajax academy.

“I signed Neraysho from Yong Ajax, you could see straight away he had been at Ajax because technically on the ball he was very good even at such a young age.” Buijs told the Daily Record.

“He had to learn that in professional football there are other important things, physical aspects and that at the higher level it’s more about results than when you play in the youth system at Ajax. But he developed as the season went on.”

Kasanwirjo went on to make 32 appearances that season and after just 18 months at the Euroborg Stadium was poached by Arne Slot at title-contenders Feyenoord.

Buijis added: “Mostly we used Neraysho as a central defender. We played a lot with three central defenders and he had the freedom to join the midfield as well.

“He can also play right back, controlling midfielder and even left back when necessary. I must say it was really a big compliment for him that he came at a young age for the first time to the Eredivisie and played 32 games.

“On the ball he was really good, calm, could view a good pass. He really gave us a higher level on the ball. That’s his main quality and the most important thing was that he also developed his defending in and around his own box in duals.

“He can be strong, he is fast but sometimes back then he needed to read the game better or be more aggressive.

“That was three seasons ago. It says a lot that Feyenoord saw enough in him to sign him the next winter. The step from Groningen to Feyenoord is huge. They did amazing under Arne Slot, they became champions of the Netherlands.

“So it was difficult for Neraysho to be a first choice player and last year he went and played in Austria for Rapid Vienna on loan. But he now has had a good level of experience for a player who is still young. It will be really interesting to watch his progress at Rangers.”

Rangers fans unloaded their fury on Clement and the players after a demoralising 3-0 defeat to reigning champions Celtic in the first Old Firm meeting of the season.

The game came to early for Neraysho after his arrival but it is likely that he will be introduced into the team in the coming weeks against Dundee United in the league and Dundee FC in the cup later this month.

Buijs believes that it takes a big character to thrive in the pressures of Ibrox and adds that Neraysho experience at two major clubs in Ajax and Feyenoord will stand him in good stead for the challenges ahead.

He added: “We all know Rangers and Celtic are two huge teams and if you play for one of them it will be a lot of pressure and emotion and you have to deal with that. If you can’t then simply you are not good enough to play at that level.

“However, if a youngster grows up at Ajax then a lot of the time they have already learned as a youth player to deal with more pressure.”

“I’m very curious to see how he does in Scotland because from my experience the physical things in Scotland are at a high level, the game is played with a lot of intensity and a lot of physical power.

“But when Neraysho gets time on the ball and space he can really add something to Rangers. Of course, Robin can help him settle. Robin is a player with experience and last year Twente did very well in the Dutch league and he played an important role in that.

“The football in Scotland is different. A Dutch player can maybe add something on a technical aspect but I really think they have to grow in the intensity and the physical aspect.”