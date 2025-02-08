The latest transfer news and discussions for Celtic and Rangers.

The transfer window may have closed until the summer but there’s been plenty of fallout following the winter action. For many clubs, attention has already shifted to the end of the season, and the deals they could land during the summer.

Let’s take a look at some of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours and discussions following the winter window, with the summer now emerging into view.

Celtic ‘begin’ work on signing ‘priority’ target in the summer

Brendan Rodgers has reportedly been left ‘unhappy’ following his side’s failure to sign a replacement for the recently departed Kyogo Furuhashi over the winter. The influential striker left Parkhead to sign for Rennes, heading in the opposite direction to Jota, who has returned to his former side.

According to Football Insider, Celtic have ‘begun working on a deal’ to sign Mathias Kvistgaarden from Brøndby IF when the summer window opens for business. The Hoops are eager to bring the 22-year-old to Glasgow and he is a ‘long-term’ target of the Scottish Premiership champions.

Kvistgaarden has been earmarked as a replacement for Kyogo, who left in a £10 million exit towards the end of January. The Danish forward is a ‘priority target’ for Rodgers, who has been described as the ‘driving force’ behind the efforts to sign Kvistgaarden.

With ten goals and four assists in 15 Superliga appearances for Brøndby so far this season, the 22-year-old has been identified as a strong option to lead the Celtic attack. However, fortunately for the Hoops, the return of Jota alongside consistent goals from other players in the team is said to have ‘eased’ Celtic’s concerns for the time being.

Derek Ferguson pleased with Rangers winter business

Some Rangers fans were left frustrated when the club brought in just one new signing over the winter. The arrival of Rafael Fernandes came amid five Ibrox exits, including loan moves for Kieran Dowell and Rabbi Matondo.

The Light Blues duo signed for Birmingham City and Hannover 96 respectively, and both have kickstarted their loan spells with positive performances. Reflecting on Rangers’ decision to send the duo out on loan, ex-Rangers star Derek Ferguson admitted he is pleased to see the business his former side have done.

“Clearing the path for these [young] players, that’s what I like,” Ferguson said (via Rangers News). “I like that Matondo’s away out the door. I like that Dowell is on the way down to Birmingham, because we’ve got these guys.

“We’ve got Bailey Rice, and you can see he’s a boy who can cut it. He will get his opportunity.”

On further reflection, Ferguson discussed the need for Rangers to trim their wage bill and ship out those who hadn’t been receiving regular minutes under Philippe Clement.

“I think that the costs have had to come down. The wage bill has had to go down. And [you have to] get players out who were not contributing, who were not doing it,” agrees James McFadden, capped 48 times by Scotland in his playing days.

“Dowell and Matondo had to go because they weren’t playing. You’ve got Bailey Rice, who’s got a chance to go and platy as much as Dowell – more than Dowell – and I think you would like to see a younger player [in the team].”