Ally McCoist was left with a Celtic troll to contend with after Rangers’ Champions League play-off woes - as he answered an angry fan’s demand for Russell Martin to go.

The Light Blues were left stunned in the first leg of their clash to reach the lucrative league phase, as catastrophe at the back allowed the Belgians two up inside seven minutes. They added a third before the clock struck 21 minutes to spark exits in the stands and mass booing from those left, Danilo reducing the deficit after half-time but a 3-1 loss leaves them up against it ahead of leg two way from home.

After coughing up chances in previous qualifiers against Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen, two conceded versus Alloa Athletic, then Premiership draws while taking on Motherwell plus Dundee, it was a result some saw as in the post. talkSPORT host and Celtic diehard Alan Brazil was keen to pile on the pain, as the ex Scotland international goaded Rangers icon McCoist on their breakfast show.

Brazil kicked off the show with a custard pie for his co-host: “Good morning. Rumour has it, Poirot was at Ibrox last night, there was a murder going on, good morning, Mr McCoist!”

McCoist could do nothing but admit to the dismal nature of Rangers’ defeat, replying: “I said surely he'll give me the first 15 minutes. a wee bit of peace and quiet. Surely, he'll have a bit of heart about him. He'll show me a bit of compassion - no! He's into me. He's into me at three minutes past six. Never mind Poirot, it was the Keystone Cops, that first 45 minutes.”

The segment dragged into a fan phone call, where McCoist was reminded of his commentary from a match between Southampton and Brentford while Martin was still Saints boss, and it landed in the angry column, with agony at the hands of Celtic on Old Firm day predicted. It kicked off with: “Look, I'm absolutely fuming and I've had enough. We've gone backwards. And I know the Champions League is all about money and it's not about football and I don't want to go to the Champions League. We are not a Champions League team. The pain is there. We need success at the club, yes and you need money to go there. So, we're going in the right direction with the new owners and investors and all the rest of it. But, Ali, you called Russell Martin out on January 2025.

“You were commentating on Southampton against Brentford and Brentford were up 1-0 at half-time and run-out winners 4-0. You said that Russell Martin is playing suicidal from the back out and it's going to give you nightmares. So, at the end of the day, I want Russell Martin to leave the club because we're going backwards. We're not going forwards. I don't care what he said last night with regards to whatever was going on before at the club and the pain that the club was going through.

“Well, right now, we need success and we need coefficient points. We're not going to sustain that. Yes, we've got Europa League football but I'll tell you now, he doesn't even have a starting XI. Apart from playing out from the back when you can't even play the ball back and then you actually track back and get it. It's absolutely embarrassing. I did leave, I left. Seven minutes and 10 seconds. I got up and I walked out because I knew there was worse to come. It's absolutely disgusting. I'm fuming. And, yes, you're right.

“The jokes have already started. Yeah, Russell Martin and Titanic should never have left Southampton. I'm telling you now, there's worse to come and the nail will be in the coffin. You mark my words. The nail will be in the coffin in August at the Old Firm on the 31st of August. I'm telling you right now, as soon as that first goal goes in, I'm walking out. It's absolutely disgusting. I've had enough. And Martin needs to leave that club alone and get out.”

McCoist wanted a word in and said: “I take all your points, mate. I take all your points. Regarding your first one, I don't think I've ever seen a defensive performance, you know, like Southampton's at Brentford, probably until I watched Tuesday’s first half, right? I mean, the first goal in particular is a horrendous error. Horrendous error.

“The second goal, shocking defensively. Shocking defensively. I take a lot of what you say. I agree with a lot of what you say. Right? However, to get the finances and if you're talking about pain, nobody wants to see their team getting a going over and in that performance, that is exactly what Rangers would get in the Champions League against a top-level opposition. You're right.

“However, I think at the same time, you need to get those finances. So very much it's a catch-22 situation. We are, at this moment in time no doubt, a Europa League side, mate. Absolutely 100% a Europa League side. What we need to do more than anything right now, again, on top of earning as much money as we possibly can is going back to a very successful side domestically where you're winning leagues and winning cups on a regular basis. That's the first thing we've got to do. I agree with you. We're looking miles off that as well. What are you going to do? Are you going to make change again? Of course you have (to give Martin a chance).”