Celtic are expected to bolster their attacking options this summer

Celtic-linked forward Youssef El Kachati has dropped a hint about his future with Eerste Divisie club Telstar as speculation regarding a potential move to Parkhead continues to intensify.

Brendan Rodgers is widely believed to be in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer as he aims to assemble a Celtic side that can defend the league title for a fifth year in a row amid fresh competition from Rangers who are expected to spend big under the ownership of the San Francisco 49ers. Moroccan footballer El Kachati has been on fire in the Dutch second tier with Telstar scoring 25 goals in 45 games while earning promotion back into the top-flight for the first time since 1978.

His form is widely reported to have caught the attention of Rodgers, who is in the market to find a long-term successor to Kyogo Furuhashi after his January move to French side Rennes. Meanwhile, reports linking Japanese international Daizen Maeda with a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce have only amplified talk of the Hoops signing a proven goalscorer for next season.

What Youssef El Kachati has said about his future amid Celtic interest

Youssef El Kachati has confirmed that he intends to leave newly promoted Telstar in the summer after two excellent seasons with The White Lions. After winning promotion via the play-offs he told local outlet Voetbal Primeur , “I knew this would be my last match in the Telstar shirt

“I thought to myself: I’m completely exhausted. Even if they have to take me off the field on a stretcher. So be it.

“I had to go to the Eredivisie with those guys.”

Youssef El Kachati hints at Celtic interest

Youssef El Kachati has admitted that his representatives have been in talks with a number of clubs. “That’s right. My agents have been in contact with NEC. With multiple clubs. I’m going to enjoy this party first.

“First the tribute. Then I’ll slowly look at it with my agents and make a decision.”

El Kachati is one of a number of names believed to be under consideration along with host of names including Brondby's Mathias Kvitsgaarden and Slovan Bratislava striker David Strelec.

The 25-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer and could prove to be a bargain addition to Celtic’s frontline with a point to prove as he hopes to make an impression for World Cup semi-finalists Morocco ahead of the upcoming tournament in North America next year.