Marco Tilio returns to Celtic after a loan spell with Melbourne City in Australia

It’s likely to be all change at Celtic this summer as Brendan Rodgers aims to rebuild the team once again ahead of another title defence.

Pre-season is expected to spark the end of several players' stints with Celtic, including Greg Taylor, who approaches the final weeks of his contract, and Jeffrey Schlupp following the end of his loan deal. There’s also uncertainty surrounding the future of Daizen Maeda amid reports of interest from Turkey and the potential for rumours surrounding Nicolas Kuhn to also return to surface following a series of reports of interest in January.

It’s also a golden opportunity for Rodgers to add even more signings of his own - but one player that’s yet to discover if he’s part of the plan moving forward is Australian international Marco Tillio, who returns from his loan spell with Melbourne City with his future very much ‘up in the air’ as he approaches a defining period in his career with the 2026 World Cup firmly on the horizon.

Marco Tilio comments on Celtic future

Marco Tilio rounded off his loan spell with Melbourne City in style by helping the side to a win in the A League Grand Final against city rivals Melbourne Victory.

The Hoops loanee played the full 90 minutes and continued to show signs of improvement after an injury-ravaged spell in Glasgow as he leaves Australia with a record of five goals and five assists in 19 appearances during his loan spell.

Tilio is now back in the spotlight as a result of his stellar performances and has earned his way back into the Australian national team setup under Tony Popovic. The 23-year-old only managed two league appearances in total for the Hoops after arriving for £1.5m in June 2023 for a club-record fee for an A League star. But now feels he’s returning to Celtic in a better place in terms of confidence.

"I feel in a really good place. My future is obviously up in the air at the moment, so I'm unsure what is going to happen,” He told Record Sport. "It's always been about just playing well. I know when I'm playing well that people are always watching. I want to do everything I can to help Australia qualify for another World Cup.

"I took everything in from last camp and put myself in the position now where I feel I’m better for it. I just want to execute everything that I know that I can, and put myself in the position to hopefully be in the squad and play. It's been 18 months since I’ve actually stepped on the pitch for the national team. So I think it’s at that time now that I put myself in a position to play well, get an opportunity to do well, and hopefully, sort of cement a spot in there.”

What next for Marco Tilio?

When Marco Tilio arrived at Celtic he said he was ‘super excited’ to follow in the footsteps of Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic and in years gone by Mark Viduka. "It's an amazing opportunity for myself and, having seen Aussies go over there and do well at such a prestigious club, it's a massive opportunity for myself that I couldn't deny," he said.

"And being around those guys, Aaron Mooy and Tommy Rogic, in the national team camp over recent years, obviously helped make my decision easier."

However, he never quite found his feet under Brendan Rodgers at Celtic and has found game time hard to come by. Rodgers said, via the Scotsman in October 2023: “It’s just time. He will admit it himself, it’s been a really, really hard transition for him. The intensity of the game is totally different to what he is used to, so it’s been a challenge for him in training.

“It’s always difficult, you are a new player coming into a club and you end up being injured virtually all of pre-season and into September. He has started to find his feet in the last three or four weeks. It’s going to take him more time but I am not in any big rush for Marco. He will bring himself to the team as quickly as he can produce in training and over his time here. He is adapting but it’s taking a wee bit longer for him just purely because the intensity of the game is totally different to where he has come from.”

Around 18 months have passed since that interview and it does look unlikely that Tilio will be reintroduced to the squad based on his first team opportunities so far. However, it remains to be seen whether Rodgers will give him a second chance to shine and at the very least a pre-season to prove his worth.