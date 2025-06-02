He has turned out for Rangers and Celtic as a player, now making a shock Scottish football return.

A former Rangers and Celtic played has returned to Scottish football - 12 years after his exit.

Dundee have been on the hunt for their next manager and assessed options like former Rangers and Celtic stars such as Shaun Maloney plus Charlie Adam. Now they have landed on a shock choice of Steven Pressley, who returns to management for the first time since 2019’s stint at Carlisle United, and 12 years after leaving a managerial post with Falkirk.

Pressley started his playing career at Rangers and did what many would not think of, joining an exclusive club of stars to then feature at Celtic. Now he has swapped colours in another of Scottish football’s big rivalries, having featured for Dundee United between 1995-1998, becoming manager across the street at Dens Park.

Steven Pressley named Dundee manager

Kevin Longwell arrives as technical manager, with Pressley most recently in football as Brentford’s head of individual player development. Managing Director John Nelms said: “We are delighted to welcome Steven Pressley as the new head coach of Dundee Football Club. Steven has spent the last four years at English Premier League Club Brentford and brings with him a shared core value of player development and a rounded approach to winning football matches.

“Steven will be installing a framework that delivers on the messaging that the senior players and the development players are one effective team. This will bring success to Dundee Football Club on and off the park. Welcome to the club, Steven, and we are looking forward to many successful campaigns. We are also excited to welcome David Longwell as the new Technical Manager of Dundee Football Club. David comes to us with a long and productive history in the development of players both north and south of the border.

“Player development has always been at the forefront of our club, and with the amount of young emerging talent, it is important that the restructuring of the football department will emphasise this even more. His main role will be working alongside Technical Director Gordon Strachan and Head Coach Steven Pressley to ensure the concentrated development of the individual player. David will also have additional roles within the first team set-up. Welcome to the club, David, and we are looking forward to many successes in the future.”

Brentford praise for ex Rangers and Celtic star

Upon leaving Brentford, the former Rangers and Celtic man said in a statement: “After careful consideration, I’ve decided it’s time for a new challenge in my career. I leave the club having formed some great friendships, great memories, and also being appreciative of the opportunity to work with some highly-skilled people, which has allowed me to learn and grow as a person.”

Director of football Phil Giles added: “I’d like to thank Steven for his commitment to Brentford over the last 4 seasons. As well as developing some of our best young players and having a meaningful impact on first-team performances in the Premier League, he’s been a top professional and a pleasure to get to know as a person. On behalf of everyone at Brentford, I wish him well in his future career.”