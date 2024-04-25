Celtic beat Aberdeen on penalties last time out to book their place in the Scottish Cup final.
Brendan Rodgers’ side are also top of the Premiership title as they eye the title. Their fate is in their own hands and they are three points clear of rivals Rangers at the summit. They are back in league action this weekend with an away trip to Dundee as they look to keep their momentum going.
Celtic lost boss Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur last summer so winning the league again would be a big achievement. Here is a look at their nine players who have statistically been the worst performers this term (played over five games) based on their WhoScored average ratings...
