Celtic's 9 worst-rated performers so far this season as numbers crunched to pinpoint four summer transfers

Celtic have their sights set on another Scottish Premiership title this season

By Harry Mail
Published 25th Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 19:21 BST

Celtic beat Aberdeen on penalties last time out to book their place in the Scottish Cup final.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are also top of the Premiership title as they eye the title. Their fate is in their own hands and they are three points clear of rivals Rangers at the summit. They are back in league action this weekend with an away trip to Dundee as they look to keep their momentum going.

Celtic lost boss Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur last summer so winning the league again would be a big achievement. Here is a look at their nine players who have statistically been the worst performers this term (played over five games) based on their WhoScored average ratings...

WhoScored rating - 6.38

1. Odin Holm

WhoScored rating - 6.38

Rating - 6.41

2. Stephen Welsh

Rating - 6.41

Rating - 6.43

3. James Forrest

Rating - 6.43

Rating - 6.57

4. Joe Hart

Rating - 6.57

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Brendan RodgersPremiership

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.