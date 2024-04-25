Paris Saint Germain’s president Nasser al-Khelaifi

PSG have sent assurances to Rangers, Celtic and the rest of Europe that the Champions League is going nowhere amid Super League plans.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are still firmly behind proposal to bring a breakaway league into play, despite doomed attempts in 2021. French champions PSG have been firmly against proposals from the outset, with England’s big six pulling back their interest.

Parc De Princes chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has now revealed he has personally told Barcelona counterpart Joan Laporta exactly what he thinks. Super League rebels have been given fresh oxygen after Sports Management group A22 proposed a new format featuring 64 European teams. The European Court of Justice ruled in December that UEFA and FIFA incorrectly blocked plans for the breakaway league over three years ago.

Rangers and Celtic have both expressed the opinion they stand against any Super League plans. Al-Khelaifi - who is also the European Club Association chairman with Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell one of his vice-chairs - insists the Champions League is the place to be.

Both Premiership clubs are fighting for a place in the revamped Swiss-model Champions League next term. An automatic spot is available by winning the league, with Celtic currently leading Rangers by three points.

The PSG leader told El Mundo: “I have always said that the Super League is not going to exist. The Champions League is the best competition in the world for everyone, and those clubs (Barcelona and Real Madrid) are playing in the Champions League because they know how important it is.