The latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Monday

Celtic were beaten 2-0 away at St Mirren over the weekend in their first defeat of the season.

Rangers, on the other hand, beat Dundee United 2-1 at home to get back to winning ways.

Here is the latest news regarding both Glasgow clubs...

Celtic defender receives call-up

Celtic’s Liam Scales, who is currently out on loan at Aberdeen, has received a call-up for the Republic of Ireland national team.

The defender has been brought into the squad following an injury to Norwich City centre-back Andrew Omobamidele.

Stephen Kenny’s side take on Scotland in the Nations League next week.

Boost ahead of next Champions League game

RB Leipzig will be without key midfielder Konrad Laimer when they take on the Hoops in their Champions League game early next month.

The Austria international has unfortunately for him been ruled out for the rest of the calender year.

Commentator Derek Rae has tweeted (see below):

Rangers man sends defiant message

Rangers ace Antonio Colak wants his side to come back stronger after the international break.

The summer recruit has been a hit at Ibrox since his move and revealed their motivation now.

He has said, as per a report by Football Scotland:

“You need to keep every game at the highest level to win each game and compete the best we can. But now we have time to refresh, relax and clear our minds a little bit, so we will have full energy when we come back.

“We need to work on the details to make our game better because we want to always be at the top. This is our motivation for the coming week.”

Boss hails youngster

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has praised youngster Charlie McCann after he made his first start for the senior team against Dundee United.

The 20-year-old, who has already been called up to the Northern Ireland international set-up, impressed in the middle of the park.

His boss told the official club website: